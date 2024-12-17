Department Announces New Electrical Vehicle Fueling Equipment Guidelines

December 17, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (December 17, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced that starting January 1, 2025, the department’s Weights and Measures program will begin registering service agencies and technicians involved in the installation, repair, and calibration of electrical vehicle fueling equipment. The addition comes as the sale and use of electric vehicles rise across the State. Falling under a measuring device as it is measured by kWh, the Department’s Weights and Measures Program has the authority to register agencies and technicians just as is done with gas pumps or scales.

To register a service agency or technician, please fill out the application found on the Weights and Measures program page on the department’s website and email to weight.measures@maryland.gov. Include the certification of standard used in calibration along with the agency application.

After reviewing your application the office will contact you with additional information about requirements, testing, and payment of fees. The cost to register is $200.00 per agency, $50.00 per technician, plus an additional $25.00 for the required test and will be payable by invoice only.

For any questions, please contact the Weights and Measures program managers Alison Wilkinson at Alison.Wilkinson@Maryland.gov or 410-841-5790.

