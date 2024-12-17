Minimum Wage Increasing on January 1

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New Yorkers earning minimum wage will earn an additional $0.50 per hour starting on January 1, 2025. New York’s minimum wage will increase to $16.50-per-hour in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island, and $15.50-per-hour for the rest of the state. This adjustment is part of New York’s historic multiyear agreement between Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature to index the minimum wage to inflation. Today's announcement is part of NYSDOL’s ongoing effort to educate employees and employers alike, ensuring awareness of the change, and to proactively reduce potential wage theft.

“Putting money back in your pockets has been the focus of my first three Budgets, and that includes increasing minimum wage for the lowest earners across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “With rising costs of living, this increase will help to lighten the burdens of inflation for New Yorkers while providing businesses with the time needed to adjust.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “In this current era of inflation and rising costs, every cent counts for all New Yorkers, especially workers who earn minimum wage. By gradually increasing wages for the lowest earners, we are ensuring businesses can adjust to the change while also helping more families make ends meet. I want to thank Governor Hochul and the Legislature for working together to strengthen the paychecks of New Yorkers statewide.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “Our families and workers deserve a minimum wage that keeps pace with costs so they can afford life’s necessities. As Chair of Labor, I am proud to have stood with my colleagues in the Legislature in the fight to raise the minimum wage, and, critically, index it to inflation, so working people will no longer continue to be priced out of the economy if costs rise. This was about doing right for New Yorkers and creating an economy that supports our businesses and our families.”

The minimum wage is scheduled to increase by another $0.50 in 2026 and then increase annually starting in 2027 at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) for the Northeast Region – the most accurate regional measure of inflation. An "off-ramp" is available in the event of certain economic or budget conditions.

New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento said, "The 2025 minimum wage increase is a much-needed boost for hardworking New Yorkers. We applaud Governor Hochul for raising and indexing the minimum wage, ensuring it will increase along with the cost of living.”

Employers can find additional information, including an interactive Minimum Wage Lookup Tool, by visiting the Minimum Wage website.

Minimum wage earners who do not see the increase reflected in their paychecks can file a wage complaint on the New York State Department of Labor’s website or by calling 833-910-4378. For more information about NYSDOL’s efforts to combat wage theft, visit the Department’s landing page.