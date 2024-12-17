Advantage Sport & Fitness Announces Acquisition by The Amenity Collective

Integration Expands Reach and Resources While Preserving ASF’s Legacy of Excellence

Advantage Sport & Fitness Inc. (ASF), a trusted leader in the commercial fitness industry for 37 years, is proud to announce that it has been acquired by The Amenity Collective , a wholly owned subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV). The Amenity Collective is North America's leading provider of full-service facilities management across the fitness, aquatics, and recreation industries. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for ASF, enabling enhanced capabilities and expanded market reach while reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing concept-to-completion commercial fitness equipment solutions; and after the sale, customer services, that create “best-in-class” fitness facilities.“Our vision has been to build an enduring great company that delivers exceptional value to our clients and partners,” said John Murray, President, Founder, and Co-Owner of ASF. “Joining The Amenity Collective aligns perfectly with that vision and our values, providing us with the resources and reach to elevate our impact across the fitness and wellness landscape. This milestone reflects the dedication and hard work of our incredible team, and we’re thrilled about the opportunities this partnership creates for the future.”Since its founding in 1987, ASF has remained steadfast in its mission: to design fitness spaces that transform customer visions into fitness destinations that empower individuals, teams, and communities to achieve their health, fitness, and wellness goals. This guiding principle has helped the Ithaca, NY-based company become the premier distributor of Precor commercial fitness equipment on the U.S. East Coast and a trusted partner for fitness facility design, equipment installation, and service.In addition to its exclusive Precor partnership, ASF represents industry leading fitness brands such as Peloton, Escape Fitness, and Power Lift, serving a diverse client base that includes multifamily properties, schools, universities, country clubs and corporate fitness centers. Recent expansions into the Mid-Atlantic and New England markets and the establishment of a 51,000-square-foot warehouse in Greenville, SC, underscore ASF’s commitment to scalability and service innovation.The acquisition by The Amenity Collective will also establish a partnership between ASF and LIVunLtd, a premier division of The Amenity Collective specializing in fitness and wellness facility management. “This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity to amplify our impact and continue building on the legacy we’ve established over nearly four decades,” said John Murray. “By joining forces with The Amenity Collective and LIVunLtd, we’re poised to elevate our services and deliver unparalleled value to our clients, team members, and vendor partners.”ASF’s leadership team, including John Murray, John Pfuntner, and John Marcotte, will remain actively involved in the business, ensuring consistency and continued dedication to serving the company’s clients and employees.About Advantage Sport & Fitness Inc.Advantage Sport & Fitness is currently the largest distributor of commercial fitness equipment in North America and experts in facility design, installation and service. Since 1987, ASF has partnered with top fitness brands, including Precor, Peloton, and Escape Fitness, to deliver high-quality solutions tailored to a diverse client base, from corporate and multifamily fitness centers to educational and athletic facilities. Learn more at advantagefitness.com.About The Amenity CollectiveThe Amenity Collective, a wholly owned subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV), is North America’s leading provider of full-service facilities management across the aquatics, fitness, and recreation industries. With over 40 years of expertise and a hospitality-centric approach, the company generates over $400M in annual revenue and operates 16 brands across the United States and Canada. Backed by a dedicated team of 1,200+ full-time and 10,000+ seasonal team members, The Amenity Collective delivers customized services—design, staffing, construction, consulting, and operations—to supercharge long-term success for clients and their aquatics, recreational, and hospitality spaces. Discover more at amenitycollective.com.About FirstService CorporationFirstService Corporation is a North American leader in outsourced property services, generating over $4.9 billion in annual revenues and employing approximately 30,000 team members. The business operates through three platforms: FirstService Residential, the largest manager of residential communities; FirstService Brands, a network of property service providers; and The Amenity Collective. The company is driven by a commitment to service excellence and delivering unique value to clients. With trusted brands, leadership positions, and a disciplined acquisition strategy, FirstService is well-positioned for sustainable growth and long-term value creation. Learn more at firstservice.com.

