Cannula Market to Reach $316.9 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 6.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global cannula market size was valued at $171.9 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $316.9 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Cannula Market by Product (Nasal Cannula, Vascular Cannula, Venous Cannula, Cardiac Cannula, Arthroscopy Cannula, Intravenous Cannula, Dermatology Cannula, and Others), Application (Orthopedics Surgery, General Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Oxygen Therapy and Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the cannula market was valued at $171.9 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $316.9 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2033.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 -Prime Determinants of GrowthCannulas are essential components in minimally invasive surgeries, which are becoming increasingly popular due to their benefits such as reduced scarring, shorter recovery times, and lower risk of complications. As the demand for minimally invasive procedures grows, so does the need for cannulas. Compared to open surgical techniques, minimally invasive procedures involving cannulas can lower the risk of surgical site infections. Smaller incisions result in less exposure of internal tissues to external pathogens, reducing the likelihood of infection and promoting faster healing. These factors are anticipated to drive the cannula market size growth. Implementing minimally invasive procedures that utilize cannulas often requires significant upfront investment in specialized equipment and training. The initial costs associated with acquiring advanced surgical instruments, imaging systems, and other technology can be a barrier for healthcare facilities, especially in regions with limited financial resources.There is a growing demand for customized medical devices tailored to individual patients’ needs. In the cannula market analysis, there is an opportunity to develop personalized cannula solutions that account for the variations in patient anatomy, pathology, and treatment requirements. This could involve the use of advanced imaging techniques and 3D printing technology to create patient-specific cannulas. All these factors are anticipated to drive opportunities during the cannula market forecast period.Based on product, the nasal cannula sub-segment held the highest market share in 2023.Respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and respiratory failure are widespread globally. The increasing prevalence of these conditions drives the demand for oxygen therapy devices, including nasal cannulas, to provide respiratory support and improve patients' quality of life. Continuous advancements in nasal cannula design, materials, and manufacturing processes improve patient comfort, optimize oxygen delivery, and enhance usability. Innovations such as soft, flexible nasal prongs, adjustable fit mechanisms, and lightweight materials contribute to the adoption of nasal cannulas in healthcare settings.Based on application, the cardiovascular sub-segment held the highest market share in 2023.Cannulas are integral components of CPB circuits used in cardiac surgeries to divert blood from the heart, oxygenate it, remove carbon dioxide, and return it to the patient's circulatory system. The demand for cannulas in CPB surgery is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the growing number of cardiac surgeries performed worldwide. Cannulas play a crucial role in minimally invasive cardiac procedures such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI), and structural heart interventions. These procedures require cannulas for vascular access, delivery of catheters and devices, and administration of contrast agents or medications.Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the highest market share in 2023.Hospitals perform a wide range of surgical procedures across multiple specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, cardiovascular surgery, plastic surgery, and more. As surgical volumes continue to rise globally due to factors such as population growth, aging demographics, and the prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for cannulas used in these procedures also increases.Based on region, North America held the highest cannula market share in terms of revenue in 2023.North America is a hub for medical innovation, with significant investments in research and development. Technological advancements in materials science, design, and manufacturing processes contribute to the development of cannula products. Innovations such as minimally invasive techniques, smart cannulas with integrated sensors, and patient-specific designs drive cannula market trends in the region.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟐𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @Major Key Players in the Industry -MedtronicBecton Dickinson (BD)Edward LifesciencesLivaNovaSmiths MedicalBoston Scientific CorporationTerumo CorporationFisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd,Flexicare MedicalMedin Medical InnovationsIn a bid to fortify their cannula industry standing, key manufacturers in the cannula industry are prioritizing the introduction of novel products into the market, aiming to enhance their product portfolios. For example, in January 2023, Inspira Technologies disclosed that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had awarded a patent for the convertible dual lumen cannula, marking a significant milestone for the company.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cannula market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their cannula market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 -About Us -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.