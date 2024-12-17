Military Robots Market to Reach USD 34.61 Billion by 2030, Top Impacting Factors

The overall military robots market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The global military robots market size was valued at $17,556.51 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $34,618.14 million in 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4%.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Military robots Market by Application, Mode of Operation, and Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global military robots market was valued at $17.55 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $34.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4%.Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global military robots market share in North America region in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by big players, rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient autonomous systems. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of military robots, along with its huge defense spending and the presence of major defense equipment manufacturers such as BAE Systems plc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and others.📚 𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13130 By application, the market is categorized into combat support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), mine clearance, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), and others. The combat support segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for a military robot by defense forces to assist in combat operations throughout the globe.By mode of operation, the military robots market is bifurcated into human operated and autonomous. The human operated segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to the high demand for human operated robots as it involves the unmanned feature and human intelligence capabilities.By platform, the military robots market is bifurcated into airborne robots, land robots, and marine robots. The land robots segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, as they offer high efficiency, lethality and reliability in a combat situation.An increase in investments to develop autonomous systems throughout the world and a rise in demand for underwater drones for defense and security applications are expected to drive the military robots market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of military drones and communication problems associated with autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing investment for robotics technologies in unmanned ground vehicles and a rise in defense spending globally are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.Key Findings Of The StudyBy application, the combat support segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By mode of operation, the autonomous segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.By platform, the land robots segment is projected to lead the global military robots market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to airborne and marine robots segment.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Key players operating in the global military robots market include BAE Systems plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, SAAB AB, and Thales Group𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-ground-station-market-A107603 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wireless-infrastructure-market-A31876 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-airport-market-A13304

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.