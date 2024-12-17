Brand Reputation and Stewardship

Why it matters

Introduction As stewards of long-term value for shareholders and other stakeholders, boards that effectively oversee the enterprise’s brand and reputation could see outsized benefit. [1] In the current business and economic landscape, the perception of a company’s image can rapidly shift. And regardless of the environment, building and maintaining a brand is rarely easy. But the challenge can pale in comparison to the expensive and lengthy process of repairing a tarnished corporate image.

This edition of On the Board’s Agenda offers strategies for boards to effectively navigate this aspect of their oversight responsibilities. When considering a strategic approach, directors will likely have to contend with a diverse array of factors—some of which may extend far beyond traditional board concerns. Because the impact of brand and reputation can affect the whole enterprise, these elements are interconnected. That’s one reason why a cross-functional oversight approach may offer outsized value:

Risks and opportunities

Some of the risks and opportunities around corporate image will vary by sector. But there are a few cross-cutting concerns that may be top of mind at any company. The following few illustrative examples might be worth considering:

Of course, just like other areas of board oversight, there are numerous risks and opportunities in this area. Some number of them could be difficult to anticipate, and others may exist outside the company’s span of control. This reality underscores the potential value of monitoring systems and agile response strategies. [5] While specific metrics and methods will vary by company, the following high-level examples could be applied by enterprises in any sector:

Oversight approaches

It isn’t easy to balance between addressing immediate concerns and nurturing long-term brand value. But it could be particularly important when it comes to the company’s image. [8] Short-term crises can lead to actions that solve the immediate problem but could be at the cost of the brand’s longer-term trust standing. [9] To navigate this tension, boards might consider approaches that encourage a proactive long-term strategy tilt. [10] The following strategies represent a few illustrative examples:

For boards seeking to enhance their oversight of brand and reputation, regular updates from the chief marketing officer (CMO) could be a valuable resource. To help integrate brand considerations across business functions, it could also be fruitful to encourage collaboration between the CMO and other executives.

Similarly, it could be worth seeing if current directors have backgrounds working as a CMO. If so, those individuals may offer a valuable perspective to governance discussions and help bridge the gap between marketing experience and strategic oversight. [12] If no sitting director has that skill set, it could be included as a desired factor in future searches.

Board composition: CMO experience gap

Current and former CMOs have experience developing and executing on brand strategy. That skill set could be useful in overseeing brand and reputation. But according to a recent analysis by Deloitte, many companies may not be leveraging CMO experience on their boards. Just 28% of companies in the S&P 500 have at least one director with CMO experience.

As might be expected, this does vary by industry. About 42% of all consumer goods companies in the S&P 500 have CMO representation on the board. That’s 12% of the total S&P 500 index. On a relative basis, that’s notably high compared to sectors like energy (22% within industry, 6% of S&P 500) or financial services (15% within industry, 4% of S&P 500).

Creating a competitive advantage

As the business landscape becomes ever more volatile, brand and reputation oversight may appear more frequently on the board’s agenda. Boards with a proactive governance approach in this area can help their companies avoid costly short-term reputational crises and position them for long-term growth. Because while building and maintaining a strong reputation is a challenging endeavor, it pales in comparison to restoring a damaged brand.

Brand and reputation governance is undoubtedly a complex task. Doing it effectively means balancing competing pressures, anticipating risks outside the company’s span of control, and leveraging hard-to-see opportunities. Yet for boards that rise to the challenge, the resulting competitive advantage could be substantial.

Conversation starters

For those interested in improving their governance of brand and reputation, the following questions can serve as boardroom conversation starters:

How does the company’s current brand strategy align with its long-term business objectives?

How does the company currently measure and monitor its brand health and reputation? Are any current metrics providing actionable insights?

In what ways might the company’s current corporate culture have an impact on brand reputation, both positively and negatively?

Is the board effectively leveraging the CMO’s experience in brand and reputation governance discussions?

What processes are used by management to incorporate brand and reputational considerations into major business decisions?

How well-equipped is the company’s crisis management plan to handle a significant reputational threat?

How prepared is the company to adapt its brand strategy in response to significant market disruptions or societal changes?

How effectively is the company communicating its brand values and reputation management efforts to investors and other stakeholders?

