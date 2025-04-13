How Boards Can Effectively Oversee AI to Drive Value and Responsible Use

The state of AI has advanced at a faster pace than almost anyone had expected. The disruptive power of AI is now clear, and companies are actively looking to identify how they can use this technology to transform products, services, operations and workflows.

For boards, engaging with AI means providing oversight and feedback to management while fostering a spirit of experimentation and exploration. This includes making sure the AI strategy drives value creation and is aligned with business objectives, while also considering risks and taking steps to implement AI responsibly.