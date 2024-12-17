TDEC Seeks Nominations for Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) invites Tennesseans to submit nominations for the 2025 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards, which recognize individuals, businesses, and other organizations for their commitment to preserving the state’s natural resources.

"From Mountain City to Memphis, our state is blessed with rich natural resources that will only be around for the future if we invest in them today," said Gov. Bill Lee. "Tennesseans who invest their time in protecting the environment deserve special recognition, and these awards ensure everyone knows about the conservation work being done in our state."

The honors include 10 categories: Agriculture and Forestry; Building Green; Clean Air and Transportation Solutions, Energy and Renewable Resources; Environmental Education and Outreach; Materials Management; Natural Resources; Water Quality; Sustainable Performance; and Lifetime Achievement. Transportation Solutions is new to the Clean Air category, incorporating an award previously given in a different program.

Any individual, business, organization, educational institution, or agency is eligible to be nominated. The nominee must be in Tennessee and the project fully implemented in the two years prior to Dec. 31, 2024, or for long-term projects finalized in the year prior to the nomination deadline. All nominees must have a minimum of three consecutive years of overall environmental compliance with TDEC. Self-nominations are encouraged.

“Tennessee has outstanding stewards of the environment, and we want to recognize the best among them,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “Nominations can bring attention to good work that might not otherwise be noticed.”

A panel of judges from the agricultural, conservation, forestry, environmental, and academic professions will select award recipients based on criteria including the level of project or program completion, innovation, and public education. The deadline for nominations is March 14, 2025. Award recipients will be announced in the summer of 2025.

More information about the Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards and nomination forms can be found online at the TDEC website.