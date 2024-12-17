Officer Involved Shooting Investigation in Burnett County, Wis.

TOWN OF WEBSTER, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in the Town of Webster, Burnett County, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Monday, December 16, 2024.

At approximately 5:55 p.m., St. Croix Tribal Police Department officers responded to a domestic incident at a residence in the 24000 block of Eagle Feather Drive in the Town of Webster, Wis. Upon arrival, officers encountered a male subject with a knife. One officer discharged their firearm striking the subject. The subject was flown to a Minnesota hospital where they remain. No other individuals were injured during this incident.

Involved law enforcement officers are on administrative leave, per agency policy.

Involved law enforcement officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, Burnett County District Attorney’s Office, and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over the investigative reports to the Burnett County District Attorney’s office when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.