Derby Barracks / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5006437

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/13/2024 at approximately 0830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kennison Road in the Town of Westfield

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED #1: Cornell Letourneau

AGE: 75

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

VICTIM: Jessica Kennison

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

VICTIM: Eric Kennison

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a threatening letter that was received in the mail. It was learned that the letter was directed towards Eric Kennison (46) and Jessica Kennison (42). Upon further review of the letter, it was also determined the threats were of death and or serious bodily injury.

Investigation revealed Cornell Letourneau (75) to be the main person of interest. Upon speaking with Letourneau, probable cause was developed to believe he had created and sent the letter. Due to the nature of the threats, an Extreme Risk Protection Order was applied for and granted by a Supreme Court Judge. Letourneau was issued the order and cited into the Orleans County Criminal Court for 12/17/2024.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.