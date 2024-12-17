Derby Barracks / Criminal Threatening
CASE#: 24A5006437
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/13/2024 at approximately 0830 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kennison Road in the Town of Westfield
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED #1: Cornell Letourneau
AGE: 75
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT
VICTIM: Jessica Kennison
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT
VICTIM: Eric Kennison
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a threatening letter that was received in the mail. It was learned that the letter was directed towards Eric Kennison (46) and Jessica Kennison (42). Upon further review of the letter, it was also determined the threats were of death and or serious bodily injury.
Investigation revealed Cornell Letourneau (75) to be the main person of interest. Upon speaking with Letourneau, probable cause was developed to believe he had created and sent the letter. Due to the nature of the threats, an Extreme Risk Protection Order was applied for and granted by a Supreme Court Judge. Letourneau was issued the order and cited into the Orleans County Criminal Court for 12/17/2024.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
