Lighting for Impact Celebrates Paul Rinaldi as an Automatic Merchandiser 2024 Pro to Know

Paul Rinaldi, vice president of business development at Lighting for Impact

Rinaldi recognized for industry innovation and leadership in vending and micro-market lighting solutions.

Paul Rinaldi’s forward-thinking strategies and ability to create meaningful partnerships have made a lasting impact on our industry.” — Cam Cloeter, founder and president of Lighting for Impact

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lighting for Impact, the leader in shelf, display, and retail illumination, is proud to announce that Paul Rinaldi, Vice President of Business Development, has been named a 2024 Pro to Know by Automatic Merchandiser. This prestigious recognition celebrates Paul’s exceptional contributions to advancing vending, micro-market , and office coffee service industries through innovation and leadership.“Paul Rinaldi’s forward-thinking strategies and ability to create meaningful partnerships have made a lasting impact on our industry,” said Cam Cloeter, founder and president of Lighting for Impact. “His passion for innovation and dedication to elevating the customer experience exemplify the qualities that define micro market and retail lighting professionals.”The Automatic Merchandiser Pros to Know Awards recognize individuals and teams who are driving industry growth and adapting to today’s rapidly changing business landscape. Paul’s 30+ years of experience in commercial retail solutions , coupled with his expertise in strategic partnerships and customer-focused solutions, have solidified his reputation as an industry trailblazer.Paul’s accomplishments include developing strategic alliances with retailers, OEMs, and distributors, optimizing processes for seamless customer experiences, and implementing creative solutions that exceed client expectations. His intentional approach to understanding customer needs and crafting tailored strategies ensures consistent success for his clients.“For me, it’s about seeing the industry from the customer’s vantage point and combining technology with retail insights to deliver impactful solutions,” shares Paul Rinaldi. “This recognition highlights the transformative role lighting plays in creating engaging retail environments.”The 2024 Pros to Know Awards winners, including both individuals and teams, can be viewed on the Automatic Merchandiser website at VendingMarketWatch.com/awards.ABOUT LIGHTING FOR IMPACTLighting for Impact offers innovative, affordable retail shelf lighting and display illumination solutions that command attention and elevate sales. With more than 70,000 installations across North America, retailers rely on Lighting for Impact to enhance the customer experience, increase shopper basket size, and boost loyalty. For more information, visit LightingforImpact.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.