Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,911 in the last 365 days.

Ohio to Lead Class-Action Lawsuit Against Software Company Blamed for $75.9M in Pension-Fund Losses

NOTE TO NEWS MEDIA: 
This press release updates a Nov. 13 release regarding a motion filed by Attorney General Yost.

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A federal judge has appointed Ohio as lead plaintiff in a securities class-action lawsuit against ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., a software company accused of deliberately misleading investors, fueling $75.9 million in losses for two state pension funds.

In a motion filed on Nov. 4 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Yost sought the lead-plaintiff status on behalf of the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System and the State Teachers Retirement System. The lawsuit accuses ZoomInfo of committing securities fraud by concealing a slowing demand for its product after a temporary revenue boost early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Late last week, U.S. District Judge Tiffany M. Cartwright ruled in Ohio’s favor.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ohio to Lead Class-Action Lawsuit Against Software Company Blamed for $75.9M in Pension-Fund Losses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more