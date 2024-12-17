Bob Ross Happy Little 5K 2025 Registration Kicks Off with the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

Proceeds from the event will directly contribute to tree planting and forest protection initiatives in Pennsylvania state parks and forests.

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is excited to announce its participation in the Run for the Trees - Happy Little 5K, inspired by the beloved artist Bob Ross. This virtual event invites participants to complete a 5K outdoors anytime between April 19-27, 2025, coinciding with Earth Day and Arbor Day. Proceeds from the registration go into helping fund tree planting in Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests.

Registration is now open for this unique event that combines environmental stewardship and artistic appreciation. Participants will receive a Happy Little tshirt, commemorative bib number, sticker, and finisher's medal. In time for the holidays, gift certificates for participation are also available on the event website.

The Happy Little 5K originated in Michigan ten years ago as part of the "Happy Little Trees" program, a collaboration between Bob Ross Inc. and volunteers to combat invasive pests and tree diseases. Its popularity has led to its expansion into several other states, including Pennsylvania.

“Planting trees is a gift for the future," said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “Trees serve so many functions, from stress relief to clean water and air. We are excited to be a participating partner is this event.”

Proceeds from the event will directly contribute to tree planting and forest protection initiatives in Pennsylvania state parks and forests. Registration is just $36 and serves as an excellent gift idea for nature enthusiasts, fitness buffs, and Bob Ross fans alike.

Joan Kowalski, President of Bob Ross Company, expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, "The official Bob Ross 5K perfectly encapsulates everything Bob held dear—nature, environmental care, and, of course, happy trees."

To register or learn more about the Bob Ross Run for the Trees - Happy Little 5K (Virtual), visit https://ppff.events/RunForTheTrees.

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 48 chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit https://paparksandforests.org/.

Getting to Know PPFF

