Robotic-Assisted Surgery: The Superior Choice Over Radiation for Prostate Cancer Treatment, says Dr. David Samadi

Robotic-assisted surgery offers unmatched precision, faster recovery, and the best chance to preserve quality of life—giving men a treatment option that doesn’t compromise their future.” — Dr. David Samadi

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the evolving landscape of prostate cancer treatment, men are faced with critical decisions that directly impact their health, quality of life, and future. Leading urologists and healthcare professionals, like Dr. David Samadi, author of Prostate Cancer, Now What? , are increasingly advocating for robotic-assisted surgery as the gold standard over radiation therapy for many patients battling prostate cancer. Here’s why:• Precision and Control: The Power of RoboticsRobotic-assisted surgery, also known as robotic prostatectomy, leverages state-of-the-art robotic technology to offer unmatched precision and accuracy. Surgeons use robotic systems to perform delicate procedures through minimally invasive incisions, ensuring enhanced visualization and meticulous control. This precision is critical in targeting and removing cancer while preserving surrounding tissues and vital structures, such as the nerves controlling urinary and sexual function.“When it comes to prostate cancer, precision is everything,” says Dr. David Samadi, world-renowned urologist and robotic surgery expert. “Robotic-assisted surgery allows us to remove the cancer with unparalleled accuracy while minimizing damage to critical areas. It’s a game-changer for men’s health.”Dr. Samadi is renowned for his innovative SMART (Samadi Modified Advanced Robotic Technique) robotic surgery, that uses tiny “keyhole” incisions to access the body, resulting in reduced pain and blood loss, which quickens recovery time.“Unlike traditional prostate removal surgery that approaches from the outside, SMART surgery accesses the prostate from the inside out,” explained Dr. Samadi. “This allows me to meet my three measures of success for my patient – total removal of the prostate cancer cells, preserve sexual functioning, and urinary control.”• Faster Recovery and Fewer Side EffectsOne of the most compelling advantages of robotic surgery is the significantly more rapid recovery time. Unlike radiation therapy, which typically requires weeks or months of treatment and can lead to prolonged side effects, robotic-assisted surgery allows patients to return to their everyday lives sooner. Many men experience less post-operative pain, minimal scarring, and shorter hospital stays. Additionally, the targeted nature of robotic surgery minimizes the risk of radiation-induced complications, such as damage to the bladder, bowel, or rectum.“Men often tell me their biggest fear is being sidelined by treatment,” Dr. Samadi explains. “With robotic-assisted surgery, we’re able to get them back to their routines quickly and with fewer complications compared to radiation therapy.”• Long-Term EffectivenessRobotic-assisted surgery has demonstrated superior long-term outcomes in cancer control. Unlike radiation, which may take years to fully eradicate cancer cells—if successful at all—robotic surgery provides an immediate and definitive removal of the prostate tumor. This ensures lower recurrence rates and offers patients the peace of mind of knowing their cancer has been addressed comprehensively.“The beauty of robotic surgery is its definitive nature,” says Dr. Samadi. “We’re not waiting to see if the cancer responds to treatment—we remove it entirely, giving patients greater confidence in their recovery.”• Preserving Quality of LifeFor many men, concerns about urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction weigh heavily in their treatment decision. Robotic-assisted surgery prioritizes nerve-sparing techniques, significantly reducing the risk of these life-altering side effects compared to radiation therapy. By preserving critical structures, men undergoing robotic prostatectomy often report better post-treatment quality of life.“Quality of life is just as important as curing the cancer,” Dr. Samadi emphasizes. “With robotic technology, we’re able to safeguard key functions that allow men to live fully after surgery.”• A Proactive Approach to Prostate Cancer Care“Robotic-assisted surgery represents the pinnacle of modern surgical innovation,” says Dr. Samadi. “While radiation therapy remains an option, it often comes with a higher burden of side effects and less control over long-term cancer outcomes. Men with localized prostate cancer deserve the most advanced and effective care available—and robotic surgery delivers on that promise.”• Who Benefits Most from Robotic-Assisted Surgery?Robotic prostatectomy is particularly beneficial for men with localized prostate cancer who are candidates for surgical treatment. Early-stage detection through prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing and regular screenings is essential for determining eligibility and ensuring the best possible outcomes.• Making an Informed DecisionProstate cancer is a complex disease that requires individualized care. While both robotic-assisted surgery and radiation therapy have their place in treatment protocols, the superior precision, faster recovery, and long-term benefits of robotic surgery make it the preferred choice for many men.“Education is key,” says Dr. Samadi. “Men need to understand their options and work with a trusted specialist to make the best decision. Robotic surgery is often the clear choice for localized prostate cancer.”Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of Prostate Cancer, Now What? At Practical Guide to Diagnosis, Treatment, and Recovery, and The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncolo gy and prostate cancer 911.

Dr. David Samadi - SMART Surgery for Urinary Continence and Sex After Prostate Cancer

