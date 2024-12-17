Laura DaVinci Named Director of Every Learner Everywhere

Laura DaVinci

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura DaVinci has been named Director of Every Learner Everywhere, a network of partner organizations that advocates for equitable outcomes in U.S. higher education through advances in digital learning. WCET – the WICHE Cooperative for Educational Technologies and the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE) serve as the intermediary organizations for the Every Learner Everywhere Network.

"Laura has been at the heart of Every Learner since shortly after it being founded in 2017, using her expertise and operational skills to assure its position as a leader for equitable digital learning in higher education," said Russ Poulin, WCET's Executive Director and WICHE's Vice President of Technology-enhanced Education. "She is ready to take the step as the strategic leader bringing partners, institutions, students, and staff together to meet grant needs and forge new directions."

DaVinci joined Every Learner in June 2018 as the Program Manager and has dedicated her career to improving educational outcomes for first-generation, poverty-affected, and racially minoritized students through innovative approaches and grant-funded programs. She has worked in higher education and nonprofits supporting education since 2005 and is a strong advocate for the power of education in students’ lives.

Her leadership and supervisory roles have included Associate Director, Project Director, Grants Manager, Academic Services Coordinator, and Computer Science Adjunct Faculty. She excels at new program development, innovative approaches that include a digital aspect, and managing complex projects across multiple organizations or stakeholders. Her grants portfolio included working with the U.S. Department of Education, the U.S. Department of Labor, the National Science Foundation, multiple state departments, the Gates Foundation, and the European Commission on international educational grants across multiple European countries.

DaVinci earned her MBA from Eastern New Mexico University and her bachelor’s degree in international business at Alexandru Ioan Cuza University in Romania. She is currently finalizing her dissertation to complete her doctoral degree in leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University.

“I am thrilled to step into the role of Director at Every Learner Everywhere. I've witnessed firsthand the transformative power of our network in advancing equity through digital learning over the years,” DaVinci said. “As we continue to innovate teaching and learning practices, I'm excited to lead our efforts in improving outcomes for college students, especially Black, Latino, Indigenous, poverty-affected, and first-generation students. Together with our dedicated partners, we'll build on our strong foundation to further empower institutions with the tools, strategies, and support needed. I look forward to driving our mission forward and expanding our impact in this next chapter.”

Every Learner was created to bring together partners in order to accelerate change in the approach to digital learning at postsecondary institutions, with a particular focus on improved outcomes for vulnerable populations. The Every Learner network partners are Achieving the Dream, Association of Chief Academic Officers, Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, Center for Innovation in Postsecondary Education, CORA Learning, Digital Promise, EDUCAUSE, Hispanic Educational Technology Services, Intentional Futures, Online Learning Consortium, Quality Education for Minorities, Tyton Partners, and WCET.

“WICHE is proud of the impact the Every Learner network has had on the digital learning and teaching community,” said Demarée Michelau, WICHE President. “Laura’s vast expertise and experience with supporting students from all backgrounds by leveraging technology to break down barriers and access opportunities will benefit educators and students alike.”

As the intermediary, WCET supports the development of a healthy solution network, ongoing network activity, key grantee collaborations, and is responsible for leadership and fiduciary management of the Every Learner Network. To learn more about Every Learner Everywhere and its collaborative approach to equitize higher education through digital learning, visit everylearnereverywhere.org. Follow Every Learner on LinkedIn at Every Learner Everywhere.

Every Learner Everywhere is a network of partner organizations with expertise in evaluating, implementing, scaling, and measuring the efficacy of education technologies, curriculum and course design strategies, teaching practices, and support services that personalize instruction for students in blended and online learning environments. Our mission is to help institutions use new technology to innovate teaching and learning, with the ultimate goal of improving learning outcomes for Black, Latino, and Indigenous students, poverty-affected students, and first-generation students. We build capacity in colleges and universities to improve student outcomes with digital learning through direct technical assistance, timely resources and toolkits, and ongoing analysis of institutional practices and market trends.

WCET – the WICHE Cooperative for Educational Technologies is the leader in the practice, policy, & advocacy of digital learning in higher education. We are a member-driven organization that brings together colleges, universities, higher education organizations, and companies to collectively improve the quality and reach of digital learning programs. Visit wcet.wiche.edu.

About WICHE

Since 1953, WICHE has worked collaboratively to expand educational access and excellence for all residents of the West. By promoting innovation, cooperation, resource sharing, and sound public policy, WICHE strengthens higher education’s contributions to the region’s social, economic, and civic life. Visit wiche.edu.

