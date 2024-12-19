Orange County Plastic Surgeon on BOTOX® Cosmetic vs. Dermal Fillers

Daniel Mills, MD, FACS, a plastic surgeon in Orange County, compares the potential benefits of BOTOX® Cosmetic and dermal fillers like JUVÉDERM® and Restylane®.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As an experienced Orange County plastic surgeon , Daniel Mills, MD, FACS has used cosmetic injectables to help countless patients achieve a more youthful aesthetic. These non-surgical treatments, says Dr. Mills, are available in several varieties and can address a wide range of cosmetic concerns. He explains that because so many types of injectables exist, it is important for patients to be aware of their differences before choosing an option.Firstly, Dr. Mills states, patients should know that cosmetic injectables are generally divided into two categories: those designed to treat dynamic wrinkles and those that can target static wrinkles. Dynamic wrinkles are formed by repetitive facial movements, such as squinting and frowning. Common examples include crow’s feet, forehead creases, and glabellar lines (or “frown lines”). According to Dr. Mills, BOTOX® Cosmetic can significantly reduce the severity of these wrinkles by temporarily relaxing overactive muscles, creating a smoother and more “relaxed” appearance. Additionally, Dr. Mills offers the neuromodulator DAXXIFY™, which is similar in composition to BOTOXCosmetic; however, in his experience, DAXXIFY™ generally has a quicker onset time (usually two to three days) and tends to last longer than BOTOXCosmetic (approximately four months).Meanwhile, static wrinkles are the result of the natural aging process, loss of skin elasticity, and collagen and elastin depletion. Dr. Mills most often treats static wrinkles with dermal fillers , which use substances like hyaluronic acid (HA) to restore lost volume in the face, enhance lip fullness, and counteract sagging skin or jowls.Dr. Mills notes that in addition to the dermal fillers Restylaneand JUVÉDERM, he offers the popular RevanceRHACollection. These products are uniquely formulated to adapt to facial movements, Dr. Mills explains, which makes them particularly effective for moderate to severe dynamic wrinkles around the mouth or eyes.Moreover, Dr. Mills advises individuals considering non-surgical facial rejuvenation to consult with a qualified provider. He underscores that an experienced plastic surgeon can guide patients in selecting the most suitable treatment, whether that involves BOTOXCosmetic, dermal fillers, or other options tailored to their unique needs.About Daniel Mills, MD, FACSDr. Daniel C. Mills is a board-certified plastic surgeon, a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS), and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Celebrated around the globe as a leader in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, he regularly provides top results in surgical and non-surgical options (e.g. eyelid surgery and abdominoplasty) at his practice, Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute. Moreover, Dr. Mills has served as President of both The Aesthetic Societyand the California Society of Plastic Surgeons; for the former organization, he created the groundbreaking Aesthetic Neural Network (ANN) data collection tool. Dr. Mills is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Mills, visit danmillsmd.com, orangecountybreast.com, or facebook.com/danmillsmd.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.danmillsmd.com/news-room/orange-county-plastic-surgeon-on-botox-cosmetic-vs-dermal-fillers/ ###Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute31852 Pacific Coast Hwy.Suite 401Laguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 499-2800Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.