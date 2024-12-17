Villanueva: Bicameral Conference Committee Report Manifestation | S.B. No. 2568 Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency & Accreditation Program

PHILIPPINES, December 17 - Press Release

December 17, 2024 Bicameral Conference Committee Report Manifestation | S.B. No. 2568 Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency & Accreditation Program

Sen. Joel Villanueva | December 11, 2024 Mr. President and distinguished colleagues: As the lead conferee of the Senate panel, this representation is honored to submit for the ratification of this august chamber a copy of the Bicameral Conference Committee Report on the Disagreeing Provisions of Senate Bill No. 2568 and House Bill No. 9015, otherwise known as the "Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency & Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) Act." First and foremost, we thank Senate President Chiz Escudero, who heard the bill at the level of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education and delivered the sponsorship speech for the measure, for trusting us to champion this measure to the finish line. We also thank our colleagues - the authors, co-authors and co-sponsors of this important piece of legislation, as well as those who introduced amendments to the bill: Senators Loren Legarda, Nancy Binay, Win Gatchalian, Pia Cayetano, Cynthia Villar, Raffy Tulfo, Bong Go, Risa Hontiveros, Lito Lapid, Mark Villar, Bong Revilla, and former Senator now DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara. We also thank our fellow conferees - Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri, Win Gatchalian, Sen. Nancy Binay, and Sen. Risa Hontiveros. Ginoong Pangulo, marami po sa ating mga kababayan ay napipilitang huminto sa pag-aaral at magtrabaho muna dahil sa iba't ibang rason - sa termino ng kasalukuyang henerasyon, "adulting." We still have much to do to ensure that our learners never stop schooling. But we will continue to create educational pathways and equivalencies for our people - this is one of those pathways, Mr. President. The ETEEAP Act, at its very core, concretizes both concepts of lifelong learning and recognition of prior learning, both of which are advocacies close to this representation's heart. Through the ETEEAP, we recognize that learning never stops - whether in school, in the workplace, at home, in training centers, and other places. Thus, the ETEEAP is an important education assessment program, especially for our brothers and sisters who, for any reason, were unable to obtain college degrees but are now working professionals. The ETEEAP sets the qualifications for ETEEAP learners, including at least five years of aggregate work experience in the industry related to the academic degree program where equivalency of learning is sought. Likewise, it clarifies and delineates the powers between CHED and higher education institutions, both of which play crucial roles in realizing the objectives of the ETEEAP. CHED, as the lead implementing agency, will be tasked to set policies, standards, and guidelines, for the implementation and continuous monitoring of the Program, aiming for its expanded accessibility while ensuring its quality and integrity. Likewise, ETEEAP accessibility will be expanded by deputizing higher education institutions recognized with at least a Level II accreditation or equivalent recognition, and with programs or disciplines considered as Centers of Excellence or Centers of Development will be deputized to offer ETEEAP. By setting these standards, there will be a potential increase in the number of institutions offering the ETEEAP Program, from 110 public and private institutions to 472 institutions. Sa kasalukuyan, halos 3,000 graduates kada taon ang nakakatapos ng ETEEAP. Our vision is to reach more Filipinos seeking to obtain their college degrees. We want to give opportunities to more Filipinos, such as: Mr. Victor Alcuaz, who finished his ETEEAP Bachelor of Science in Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management (BS-HRIM) after his 30-year hospitality experience in different companies, and is now a Vice President of Hotel Solutions Partnership Limited; and

Ms. Jeanne Rivero, who finished her Bachelor of Science in Education, Major in English, after working for 10 years in a call center and as an ESL teacher (English as a Secondary Language). Mr. President, it has been a privilege to sponsor a measure that brings to life the dreams of our fellow citizens. The comprehensive details of the disagreeing provisions are reflected in the Joint Explanatory Statement. With the permission of the Body, I move that the said Joint Explanatory Statement on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2568 and House Bill No. 9015 be read in toto into the Record, and that the Bicameral Conference Committee Report be ratified. Maraming salamat at pagpalain tayo ng Diyos.

