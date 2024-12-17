Land Reform and Rural Development condemns illegal and unlawful demarcation and sale of residential stands in Makhado Local Municipality

Department condemns illegal land invasion on the remaining extent of the farm Wolferoode 38 near Mpheni village in Limpopo

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development condemns the illegal and unlawful demarcation and sale of residential stands on the remaining extent of portion 1 of the Farm Wolferoode 38 LT, situated in the Makhado Local Municipality, within Vhembe District Municipality, Limpopo. The invaded land is located just after Mpheni Village along the D4 road from Elim town towards Vuwani and Malamulele.

The property, which is under land claim, is state owned and used for agricultural purposes. It is not allocated to any individual or any traditional authority. The selling of pieces of land as “residential stands” is, therefore, fraudulent and illegal.

Community members and other individuals who purchased stands from unscrupulous sellers are warned that such is invalid and unlawful. Those who bought sites and built informal dwellings or houses are regarded as illegal occupiers and will ultimately lose those properties.

The department is in consultation with all relevant sector stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies to ensure that all legal avenues are explored to resolve the land invasion challenge to allow the process of restoring the land to the rightful claimants and beneficiaries to continue without disturbance.

Enquiries: Mr Avhashoni Magada: 0824657848/Avhashoni.Magada@dalrrd.gov.za

