MEC Gaoage Oageng Molapisi hands over vehicles to traditional leaders to enhance their capacity to serve communities

MEC Molapisi hands over vehicles to traditional leaders to enhance their capacity to serve communities

Mahikeng – MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements, and Traditional Affairs, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi, handed over the second batch of ten (10) vehicles to senior traditional leaders in the North West Province, to enable them to execute their statutory and customary duties in their traditional councils.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is empowered by law to provide enabling resources to ensure that traditional leaders can effectively deliver on their responsibilities and this initiative is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen traditional institutions and enhance their capacity to serve their communities.

Addressing the leaders during the event, which took place after the general sitting of the North West House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders at Lowe Chambers, MEC Molapisi emphasized the importance of this gesture as a symbol of respect, support and acknowledgment for their crucial role in governance and cultural preservation.

MEC Molapisi has encouraged the recipients to protect and maintain the vehicles, which are intended to aid in fulfilling their responsibilities more efficiently.

“The symbolic handover of these vehicles this morning is testament to how much we value our traditional leadership. It is my belief that these vehicles will empower every deserving Kgosi, making their valued work easier,” said MEC Molapisi.

The vehicles are expected to improve the mobility and service delivery of traditional leaders, enabling them to connect more effectively with the communities they serve.

The Chairperson of House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders, Kgosi Thari Maotwe said government is doing all in its power to recognize the unique role of traditional leadership in preserving heritage, resolving community disputes, fostering unity and assisting government in achieving their developmental goals in traditional communities.

“This initiative demonstrates the province’s commitment to empowering us as traditional leaders, ensuring that we have the resources necessary to carry out our duties. It also highlights the critical importance of the partnership between traditional leadership and the provincial government in driving development and improving the lives of the people” said Kgosi Maotwe.

As the vehicles were officially handed over, the atmosphere was one of appreciation and optimism, with leaders expressing their gratitude for the support and investment in their work.

Amongst those who were handed the vehicles, was Kgosi Sekgopisi Nawa of Baphuting Ba Ga Nawa, who expressed excitement over this.

“I am very excited. I am happy that at the end government is fulfilling its promise of supporting traditional leaders by providing resources that we need. We really appreciate this support which will make a difference in our communities,” said Kgosi Nawa.

The batch of ten (ten) vehicles handed over, was the second batch after the first batch of seventeen (17) was handed earlier this year, since the pronouncement of this initiative during the 2023 CoGTA Budget Speech. The remaining senior traditional leaders will be assisted in the MTEF period.

