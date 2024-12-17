Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike leads South African delegation at Equal Rights Coalition (ERC) Conference in Germany, 17-18 Dec

Deputy Minister Letsike leads the South African delegation at the Equal Rights Coalition (ERC) Conference in Germany.

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike is attending the 2024 Berlin Equal Rights Coalition Conference in Germany from 17-18 December 2024. The Equal Rights Coalition is a collaborative mechanism to progress LGBTI rights across the globe.

Deputy Minister Lestsike will take part in the ministerial discussion on the role of legislators in advancing LGBTQI+ rights, focusing on African Legislators from Sub-Saharan Africa to share insights and reflections on the LGBTQI+ landscape and the role of advocacy in contexts with punitive legislation.

The Equal Rights Coalition (ERC) was founded in 2016 at the Global LGBTI Human Rights Conference in Montevideo, under the leadership of Uruguay and the Netherlands, as an intergovernmental body of 44 Member States dedicated to the protection of the human rights of LGBTI persons and the promotion of inclusive development.

Enquiries:

DWYPD Ministry Spokespersons: Nompendulo Mkhatshwa 083 406 6496.

or

DWYPD Head of Communications: Cassius SelalaTel: 060 534 0672.

#GovZAUpdates

#servicedeliveryza