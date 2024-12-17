Wide Open Technologies Charts a New Future with Acquisition Brokered by Website Closers

With this acquisition, Website Closers’ Digital Market Group has again proven its expertise in connecting businesses.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wide Open Technologies , a leading technology and marketing agency, has been acquired in a strategic transaction expertly facilitated by Website Closers . The sale marks a pivotal moment for the agency, which is celebrated for its ability to deliver innovative and scalable digital solutions to businesses.Wide Open Technologies has earned a reputation for excellence in custom software development, web and mobile app creation, UI/UX design, and digital marketing. The agency’s signature three-step approach—design, build, and grow—has enabled businesses to enhance their brand identity, optimize marketing strategies, and achieve long-term success through tailored technology solutions.“Turning Wide Open Technologies into the agency it is today has been a rewarding experience,” said Jessie Powell, the previous owner of Wide Open Technologies. “I am proud of what our team has accomplished and excited to see the new ownership bring fresh energy and perspective to the business. I want to thank Website Closers for their expertise and professionalism, which made this transition seamless and enjoyable.”Kendall Barber-Mayo, the buyer of Wide Open Technologies, shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition. “Wide Open Technologies has built an incredible foundation of innovation and creativity,” Barber-Mayo stated. “I’m thrilled to carry forward its legacy while exploring new ways to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients. Together with the talented team, we will continue driving business growth through transformative technology and marketing strategies.”Mike Adams and Mike Freedman, the experienced brokers from the Digital Market Group of Website Closers who orchestrated the sale, praised the collaboration and strategic alignment of the transaction. “Wide Open Technologies is an exceptional agency that embodies the intersection of technology and creativity, and we are excited to see what the future brings for the company,” Adams remarked.“It was a privilege to work with Jessie in finding the ideal buyer for his business. This deal highlights Website Closers’ commitment to facilitating successful outcomes for businesses and their owners.”, Freedman added.As they embark on this new chapter under new leadership, Wide Open Technologies is poised for continued success and growth. With this acquisition, Website Closers’ Digital Market Group has again proven its expertise in connecting businesses.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!Mike Freedman, Digital Market Group, Website Closers813-244-1691Mike Adams, Digital Market Group, Website Closers540-921-7403ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

