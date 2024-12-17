DEQ Expands Online Permitting with Launch of Four Applications

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has launched four additional online applications as part of the continuing effort to update and improve the permitting process.

“Through AccessDEQ, we continue to modernize and streamline applications to provide more user-friendly experiences for residents and businesses and more efficient workflows for our DEQ staff,” said Secretary Mary Penny Kelley.

Businesses and individuals can now submit applications through the AccessDEQ portal to:

Apply for Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) General Permits for routine projects like docks, piers, bulkheads, the placement of riprap and maintenance excavation of canals, channels, basins, and ditches.

Online applications enhance efficiency in the permitting process while providing transparency. The online system allows applicants to track their status, submit payments, and view notifications during the process. The documents generated are also connected to DEQ’s available online records.

Applications for CAMA Major Permits and Erosion & Sediment Control plans are already available online through AccessDEQ. With the addition of these four applications, DEQ will be able to process more than 6,000 permits a year through the AccessDEQ portal. Additional online permit applications are in development and are expected to launch in 2025.