Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Expected to Reach $116.96 Billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 26.8%

The surge in digital advertising due to the global expansion of the internet has led to increased demand for programmatic advertising platforms.

The video advertising segment dominates the programmatic advertising platform market as video content is more effective at capturing the viewer’s attention as compared to images and text.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our detailed report on programmatic advertising platforms covers all the major aspects, such as market size, share, trends, developments, and competitive landscape, to offer an in-depth market analysis.The programmatic advertising platform market size was valued at USD 10.87 billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to grow to USD 116.96 billion by 2034. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 26.8% from 2025 to 2034.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦?A programmatic advertising platform is software that uses automation and algorithms for media buying. The platform enables digital publishers to buy and sell ad spaces automatically. With programmatic advertising platforms, publishers can segment audience data and identify the most efficient ad placements. Also, these platforms can assist with running auctions, getting real-time insights, and ensuring efficienct use of budgets.Programmatic advertising platforms take several forms, including demand-side platforms (DSPs), supply-side platforms (SSPs), and data management platforms (DMPs). DSPs are used by marketers, whereas SSPs are meant for publishers. DMPs, on the other hand, can be used by both publishers and marketers. With the rising significance of data analytics in marketing strategies, the programmatic advertising platform market demand is projected to rise. This growing adoption is contributing to the programmatic advertising platform market expansion.• Rising Social Media Usage: Social media is a major channel for digital advertising owing to the presence of an extensive user base and advanced targeting functionalities. Programmatic advertising platforms enhance this by enabling advertisers to place targeted ads on these platforms.• Increasing Usage of Analytics: Advertisers are increasingly using data analytics to improve their market campaigns and increase their return on investment. This shift is projected to drive the programmatic advertising platform market development in the upcoming years.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝?• North America: North America accounted for a significant market revenue share in 2024, owing to its highly developed digital ecosystem and advanced technological infrastructure. Besides, the substantial surge in internet adoption has led to increased demand for programmatic advertising platforms in the region.• Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific programmatic advertising platform market is poised to witness the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The rising middle class in major economies across the Asia Pacific is driving a surge in consumer spending on digital services and products. The booming e-commerce sector has further led to an increase in the demand for programmatic advertising solutions.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

• Cloud-based
• On-premises

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

• CPM (Cost Per Mile)
• CPC (Cost Per Click)
• CPV (Cost Per View)
• Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

• Demand-Side Platform (DSP)
• Supply-Side Platform (SSP)
• Ad Exchange

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

• Display Advertising
• Video Advertising
• Mobile Advertising
• Native Advertising

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

• Advertisers & Publishers
• Media Buyers
• Data Management Platform (DMP)
• Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o US
o Canada

• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Spain
o Netherlands
o Russia
o Rest of Europe

• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
o China
o Japan
o India
o Malaysia
o South Korea
o Indonesia
o Australia
o Vietnam
o Rest of Asia Pacific

• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa

• 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o Mexico
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America

The global programmatic advertising platform industry is expected to reach USD 116.96 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period. 