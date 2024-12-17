Artist Inseong J. Kim to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scottsdale, AZ - The Inseong Gallery is delighted to announce the launch of a vibrant collection of inspiring oil and watercolor paintings and prints showcasing the profound artistic vision of Inseong Kim, artist, author, and radio host. Fusing cultural heritage with contemporary visual storytelling, Inseong’s artwork provides a beacon of hope, beauty, and serenity in today’s fast-paced world.

Born in South Korea, Inseong Kim’s journey in becoming an artist was anything but traditional. Although her passion for art was evident at a young age, societal norms in Korea encouraged her to focus on academia, leading her to pursue an undergraduate degree in actuarial science, which includes mathematics and statistics. “It was totally opposite of what I wanted to do,” says Inseong. Yet, her analytical skills were invaluable in building successful dental practices with her husband, elevating their office to the top five percent in Phoenix three times.

Despite her entrepreneurial achievements, Inseong’s desire to create never waned. Her artistic aspirations were reignited upon moving to the United States, where she embraced the opportunity to explore her creativity and inspire others through art.

Art as a Medium of Hope and Expression

Inseong views her art as an expression of her inner self and a source of hope and encouragement for others. Her collection features stunning landscapes, serene seascapes, and vibrant floral compositions that evoke a sense of tranquility and renewal. Her unique background provides her with a perspective on the world that blends art with a deep appreciation for life and resilience.

“Painting is an expression of your inner self. You start expressing and it becomes your art—your own beauty within yourself,” explains Inseong. Her approach encourages others to view art not as a comparative practice but as a personal journey of self-discovery and expression.

In addition to her work as an artist, Inseong Kim is a noted radio host, passionate about education, politics, and social issues. For over a decade, she has been a formidable voice on “Focus on Pro-life Radio,” addressing topics often overlooked by mainstream media. Through her program, she endeavors to inform and educate the public, addressing issues ranging from cultural heritage to the pursuit of truth and faith.

Her platform, inseongkim.org, offers listeners a venue to explore her thoughts and engage in topics that transcend conventional boundaries. In her role as both an artist and advocate, Inseong seeks to bridge divides and cultivate a greater understanding of history, culture, and personal growth.

Creative Inspiration and Community

Inseong Kim’s commitment to affecting positive change extends beyond her radio presence and art. Her philanthropic endeavors include donating paintings to major hospitals and organizations, such as the Alzheimer’s Association, Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Honor Health, bringing joy and inspiration to communities in need.

The Inseong Gallery invites art lovers, collectors, and the general public to explore the new collection and immerse themselves in a world where color, form, and faith converge. Art is a universal language that transcends barriers, and it is Inseong’s hope that her art will continue to inspire and uplift all who encounter it.

About The Inseong Gallery

Founded on a vision to inspire and uplift, The Inseong Gallery showcases the work of Inseong Kim, a celebrated artist and communicator. Committed to providing art that speaks to the soul, the gallery offers collections that blend traditional aesthetics with modern techniques, appealing to a wide audience. Beyond art, The Inseong Gallery serves as a platform for social awareness and positive change, striving to enrich lives through creativity and compassion.

Close Up Radio will feature Inseong Kim in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday, December 19th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Inseong Kim, please visit https://www.Inseonggallery.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.