MAC Co., Ltd. Introduces Made-to-Order Mont Blanc Machines to Global Markets

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ena, Gifu, Japan - MAC Co., Ltd. a Japanese manufacturer offering made-to-order Mont Blanc machines, has made its products available These machines are designed for professional use in cafes, restaurants, and other food service businesses. These machines are designed for professional use in cafes, restaurants, and other food service businesses.

Made-to-Order Mont Blanc (Chestnut Cake): A Popular New Dessert in Japan

Made-to-order Mont Blanc, also known as a chestnut cake, is one of the most popular new desserts in Japan. Unlike traditional Mont Blanc cakes, made-to-order Mont Blanc is characterized by the technique of piping chestnut paste directly onto the dessert after an order is placed. This method maximizes the fresh and rich flavor of the chestnuts.

The performance of piping the paste right in front of the customer, along with the fresh taste, has made made-to-order Mont Blanc a hit, especially on social media. Many shops offer their own unique variations of this dessert, and it can be enjoyed with various flavors and toppings in addition to chestnut.

This dessert is highly popular among the younger generation due to its visually appealing presentation and delicate taste. It is often served in stylish cafes and specialty shops, and it has gained a reputation as an Instagram-worthy treat.



About Mont Deco Machines

Mont Deco machines are designed to assist in creating made-to-order Mont Blanc desserts efficiently and hygienically. Features include:

-Ease of Use: Allows for piping chestnut paste or cream with a single action.

-Customization: 12 different nozzle plates with various hole sizes are available to create different textures.

-Hygienic Design: Components are detachable for easy cleaning.

-Adaptability: Available in five styles to match different interiors.

The machines are manufactured in Japan and are intended for professional food service settings.

Ordering Information

Official Online Store:

Products can be ordered from the Mont Deco Online Store (https://macshop.base.ec).

International Orders:

Orders from outside Japan are available through the ZenPlus Marketplace (https://zenplus.jp/ja/search?seller=macshop).

Custom Orders:

Inquiries about bulk purchases, machine customization, or engravings can be made via email. Responses to non-Japanese inquiries are provided using translation tools.

Official Website:

For additional product information or updates, visit the Mont Deco website (https://www.mont-deco.com).

About MAC Co., Ltd.

MAC Co., Ltd. specializes in the development and manufacturing of machines and jigs. The company was established in 2011 and is based in Ena, Gifu, Japan. Its products are used in various professional culinary settings.

Headquarters:

1269-406 Nakano, Osashimacho, Ena-shi, Gifu, 509-7205, Japan

Corporate Website: http://www.mac-ena.com/

Mont Deco Website (in Japanese only): https://www.mont-deco.com

