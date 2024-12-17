PHILIPPINES, December 17 - Press Release

December 17, 2024 Gatchalian assures remuneration for ARAL tutors; welcomes signing of IRR Following the signing of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR), Senator Win Gatchalian assured that tutors serving under the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program will receive appropriate compensation or incentives. The ARAL Program, established under the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act (Republic Act No. 12028), is a national learning intervention initiative aimed at addressing learning losses among students. The law specifies that teachers, para-teachers, and pre-service teachers are eligible to serve under the program. "Mahalaga ang pakikilahok ng ating mga guro, para-teachers, at mga pre-service teachers upang mapatupad natin ang ARAL Program na tutugon sa learning loss ng ating mga mag-aaral. Tiniyak nating makakatanggap sila ng omento o benepisyo bilang pagkilala sa kanilang mahalagang papel sa tagumpay ng ARAL Program," said Gatchalian, principal author and sponsor of the law. Para-teachers have taken the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) but were unable to qualify. They have a special permit from the Board for Professional Teachers, which indicates their area of assignment. Pre-service teachers, meanwhile, are students enrolled in teacher education degree programs. Under the ARAL law, teachers who will serve as tutors shall be compensated subject to the pertinent provisions of Republic Act No. 4670 or the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers and the existing rules and regulations of the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). However, they first need to render the prescribed six hours of classroom teaching. The payment that they will receive shall also not exceed the compensation for two hours based on the Prime Hourly Teaching Rate consistent with DBM guidelines. Para-teachers who will serve as ARAL tutors shall be compensated from the DepEd budget or the Special Education Fund (SEF) of Local School Boards. Services rendered by pre-service teachers who serve as ARAL tutors shall be considered relevant teaching experience when applying for a plantilla position in the DepEd, subject to the agency's hiring guidelines and the Civil Service Commission's (CSC) Merit Selection Plan. Gatchalian: ARAL tutors makakatanggap ng umento o insentibo Kasunod ng paglagda sa Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) ng Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program, sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na makakatanggap ng kaukulang umento o insentibo ang mga magsisilbing tutors sa ilalim ng programa. Itinatag sa ilalim ng Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act (Republic Act No. 12028) ang ARAL Program, isang inisyatibong layong tugunan ang learning loss. Sa ilalim ng naturang batas, maaaring maging tutors ang mga guro, para-teachers, at pre-service teachers. "Mahalaga ang pakikilahok ng ating mga guro, para-teachers, at mga pre-service teachers upang mapatupad natin ang ARAL Program na tutugon sa learning loss ng ating mga mag-aaral. Tiniyak nating makakatanggap sila ng omento o benepisyo bilang pagkilala sa kanilang mahalagang papel sa tagumpay ng ARAL Program," ani Gatchalian, pangunahing may-akda at sponsor ng naturang batas. Kumuha ang mga para-teachers ng Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) ngunit hindi naging kwalipikado. Sa kabila nito, meron silang special permit mula sa Board for Professional Teachers, kung saan nakasaad ang lugar kung saan sila nakatalaga. Ang mga pre-service teachers naman ay mga mag-aaral na naka-enroll sa mga teacher education degree programs o kumukuha ng kursong may kinalaman sa edukasyon. Sa ilalim ng batas, makakatanggap ng umento ang mga gurong nagsisilbing tutor alinsunod sa mga angkop na probisyon ng Republic Act No. 4670, o ang Magna Carta for Public School Teachers, at sa mga kasalukuyang pamantayan ng Department of Education (DepEd) at ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM). Ngunit kailangan muna nilang tapusin ang mandatong anim na oras ng pagtuturo sa loob ng silid-aralan. Hindi rin lalagpas ang kanilang umento sa halagang para sa dalawang oras batay sa Prime Hourly Teaching Rate at alinsunod sa mga pamantayan ng DBM. Ang mga para-teachers na magsisilbing ARAL tutor ay babayaran gamit ang pondo ng DepEd o ang Special Education Fund (SEF) ng mga Local School Boards. Ang mga serbisyo naman ng pre-service teachers na nagsisilbing ARAL tutors ay maituturing na isang mahalagang teaching experience kung mag-aaply para sa Plantilla position sa DepEd, alinsunod sa mga alituntunin o hiring guidelines ng ahensya at ng Merit Selection Plan ng Civil Service Commission (CSC).

