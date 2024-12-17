Cycling Excellence Shines at the Recently Concluded ARETI Gran Prix Cyprus 2024





Photo courtesy of ARETI Gran Prix Cyprus 2024

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of training and anticipation, the INEX CLUB successfully concluded the ARETI Gran Prix Cyprus 2024. Approximately 140 participants attended the two-day cycling event, which took place last November 9-10, 2024, showcasing their talent while enjoying Limassol's picturesque surroundings.

Mr. Demos Katsis, the deputy mayor of Limassol, officially opened the ARETI Gran Prix Cyprus 2024 by welcoming the participants, their families, and the rest of the attendees. In his opening speech, Mr. Katsis highlighted the city's perfect climate and infrastructure for cycling events. He looks forward to the event's immediate success and Limassol's future as a cycling-friendly city.

He states, “Big thank you to the organizers, ARETI and INEX CLUB. We believe we have the best weather conditions, climate, and city to accommodate this event.”

He also emphasizes, “Events of such international caliber can expand the city's brand, know-how, and information globally. Our goal is to promote this kind of event.”

“We can even take it one step further,” Katsis says. “Cycling is a sport at the heart and core of the principles of the city. We are planning to use bikes inside the city, so I believe, in the future, these kinds of events will have a lot of support and reinforcement.”

Mr. Christodoulous Christodoulou, a member of the Executive Board of the Cyprus National Olympic Committee, began the first day’s race with a ceremonial flag wave. Cyclists then started on a 70km Coastal Challenge, riding from Limassol to Pentakomo. The route offered breathtaking views of the Mediterranean coastline, allowing participants to experience the natural beauty of Cyprus while pushing their limits.

On the second day of the ARETI Gran Prix Cyprus 2024, the cyclists raced through the 30km circuit race around Limassol's new port area. The last day of the race challenged the cyclists' skills more as they navigated sharp turns and fast-paced sprints. However, this also allowed them to enjoy one last ride through Limassol’s vibrant streets before crossing the finish line.

Making the ARETI Gran Prix Cyprus 2024 even more unique, some prominent figures from the cycling world were also present on the final day to celebrate the talent of these cyclists and express their excitement about the sport's growing presence in the region.

Mr. Viacheslav Kuznetsov, co-founder of INEX CLUB, shared his joy at the event's success. “This two-day race is a big step forward. We hope everyone liked it, and we will continue. I want to say a big thank you to the INEX CLUB team and our partners for organizing this event. To all the participants who joined us, our sponsors, and our partners, especially our title sponsor, ARETI International Group and Igor Makarov, all of you guys made this very day happen.”

Mr. George Georgiou, president of the Cyprus Cycling Federation, also gave a short speech, expressing his gratitude to the whole team for organizing the event. He said, “On behalf of the Cycling Federation, I would like to thank you for participating in the two-day race organized by INEX CLUB. Congratulations to the organizers and supporters of this event. Very warm thanks to Mr. Igor Makarov and all the participants for the honor of being with us today. Thank you very much.”

The ARETI Gran Prix Cyprus 2024 concluded with an awards ceremony at the Finish Line Village, where participants gathered to celebrate their achievements. Cypriots George Kouzis and Constantina Georgiou, who stood out during both stages of the race, were recognized for their outstanding performances.

The Finish Line Village became a festive venue, offering live musical performances, diverse food options, and family entertainment. This joyful atmosphere provided the perfect ending for the participants after they had survived the two demanding days of competition.

ARETI International Group, under the leadership of Limassol citizen, former professional cyclist, and UCI Management Committee member Mr. Igor Makarov, made the success of the ARETI Gran Prix Cyprus 2024 possible through significant sponsorship.

During the closing ceremony, Igor Makarov addressed all participants, shared his insights on cycling's evolution, and reflected on the sport's remarkable transformation in Cyprus over the past three decades.

He recalls, “I am delighted to see that the cycling development tradition here in Cyprus is being developed. I found myself here in Cyprus 30 years ago when I saw no cyclists in the street. The situation has changed dramatically since that time. I see that such events are part of the flourishing development of cycling here in Cyprus.”

Concluding his speech, Igor Makarov emphasized that the ARETI Gran Prix Cyprus 2024 represents just one milestone in the region's ongoing cycling development.

Makarov continues, “I have been pedaling for almost 50 years now and was honored to be part of the National Cycling Team,” Makarov noted. “Today, we continue to develop cycling on the international level via UCI…”

“I am very grateful to Cyprus leadership and all local cycling enthusiasts as Cyprus is the best place to develop cycling,” he concluded. “I am very grateful to all these people who participated…I feel that life, like cycling, is pedaling daily, making sure we go uphill. Let's all do that together.”

The successful conclusion of the ARETI Gran Prix Cyprus 2024 highlights the region's rich cycling potential. With expanding interest in the sport throughout Cyprus, growing participation from both domestic and international athletes, and support from businesses and individuals, this annual event shows promising signs of continued growth and strengthening cycling's position in the region.

About INEX CLUB

INEX CLUB is a vibrant community for cycling enthusiasts and active adventurers, offering unforgettable experiences through daily rides with professional trainers, personal training programs, guided bike tours, events, rentals, bike-fitting garages, and much more. Located in Limassol, Cyprus, INEX CLUB is more than a cycling hub – it's a lifestyle destination where passion for biking meets camaraderie. INEX CLUB is committed to supporting every rider, from beginners to pros, ensuring they hit the road with style and confidence.

