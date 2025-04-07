Food Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market to Reach $1.2 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 3.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The food vacuum cooling equipment market is propelled by the rising demand for extended shelf life and improved food quality, particularly in the bakery, meat, and ready-to-eat food sectors.

Wilmington, Delaware, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Food Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market by Capacity (Small-Scale (Up to 500 kg per cycle), Medium-Scale (500 kg to 2000 kg per cycle), and Large-Scale (Above 2000 kg per cycle)), Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Meat and Poultry, and Fruits and Vegetables), and End User (Food Processing Companies, Catering and Hospitality, and Agriculture and Farming): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the food vacuum cooling equipment market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2025 to 2034.

The increasing adoption of vacuum cooling technology in the food industry is driven by its ability to rapidly cool products, preserving texture, moisture content, and nutritional value while reducing microbial growth. Additionally, growing concerns about food safety and regulatory compliance are encouraging food processors to adopt advanced cooling solutions. The expansion of the food processing industry, coupled with technological advancements in energy-efficient and automated vacuum cooling systems, is further fueling market growth.

Prime determinants of growth

The food vacuum cooling equipment market is expected to witness notable growth owing to the growing demand for extended shelf life of perishable food products and rising adoption of automation and advanced cooling technologies. Moreover, expansion of vacuum cooling applications in emerging markets is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, high initial capital investment costs limit the growth of the food vacuum cooling equipment market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2023 $0.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $1.2 billion CAGR 3.7% No. of Pages in Report 268 Segments Covered Capacity, Application, End-User, and Region Drivers Growing Demand for Extended Shelf Life of Perishable Food Products Rising Adoption of Automation and Advanced Cooling Technologies Increasing Food Safety Regulations and Hygiene Standards Opportunities Expansion of Vacuum Cooling Applications in Emerging Markets Technological Advancements Leading to Energy-Efficient Solutions Restraint High Initial Capital Investment Costs





Medium-Scale (500 kg to 2000 kg per cycle) segment dominated the market in 2024

By capacity, the medium-scale (500 kg to 2000 kg per cycle) segment held the highest market share in 2024 accounting for nearly half of the food vacuum cooling equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing its widespread adoption in commercial bakeries, meat processing, and ready-to-eat food industries. Its ability to offer efficient cooling with optimized energy consumption makes it a preferred choice for mid-sized food producers aiming to enhance product quality and shelf life. Additionally, advancements in automation and cost-effective vacuum cooling solutions have made medium-scale equipment more accessible. Moreover, the large-scale (Above 2000 kg per cycle) segment is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2034.

Bakery and Confectionery segment dominated the market in 2024

By application, the bakery and confectionery segment dominated the market share in 2024 accounting for more than two-fifths of the global food vacuum cooling equipment market revenue, due to its ability to enhance product texture, extend shelf life, and improve operational efficiency. Vacuum cooling technology rapidly cools baked goods, preventing excess moisture retention, which helps maintain crispness and freshness. Additionally, it accelerates production cycles, allowing bakeries to increase output while reducing energy consumption. Moreover, the fruits and vegetables segment is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2034.

Food Processing Companies segment dominated the market in 2024

By end user, the food processing companies segment held the highest market share in 2024, contributing to nearly half of the global food vacuum cooling equipment market revenue, due to the increasing need for efficient cooling solutions that enhance food safety, extend shelf life, and improve production efficiency. Vacuum cooling technology enables rapid cooling of perishable products such as bakery items, meats, and ready-to-eat meals, reducing bacterial growth and preserving quality. However, the agriculture and farming segment is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 to 2034

Asia-Pacific region is expected to continue its dominance throughout forecast period

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global food vacuum cooling equipment market revenue, owing to to the rapid expansion of the food processing industry, increasing demand for packaged and ready-to-eat foods, and growing adoption of advanced cooling technologies. The strong bakery, meat processing, and fresh produce sectors in the region are driving the need for efficient cooling solutions to enhance food safety and extend shelf life. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2034

Players: -

Focusun Refrigeration Corporation

ProXES GmbH

Vegfor Technology Limited

Quik Cool

Weber Vacuum Group

SHENZHEN ALLCOLD CO., LTD

wec group ltd

MIURA CO.,LTD.

Durrer Spezialmaschinen AG

Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global food vacuum cooling equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Food Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Key Segments:

By End User

Food Processing Companies

Catering and Hospitality

Agriculture and Farming

By Capacity

Small-Scale (Up to 500 kg per cycle)

Medium-Scale (500 kg to 2000 kg per cycle)

Large-Scale (Above 2000 kg per cycle)

By Application

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat and Poultry

Fruits and Vegetables

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

