Maʻipalaoa Bridge inspection to close eastbound Farrington Highway, Tuesday, Dec. 17

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces a two-lane closure Tuesday, Dec. 17, affecting the eastbound direction of Farrington Highway, for the final inspection of Maʻipalaoa Bridge, as part of the Maʻipalaoa Bridge project.

Work will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the second eastbound lane closing at 9:30 a.m., for crews to assess the bridge deck and address any spots to bring them to meet standard specifications. Traffic in both directions will be contraflowed through each westbound lane of Farrington Highway.

This work will be in conjunction with the currently scheduled single-lane closure on Farrington Highway for concrete end work from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Due to holiday lane restrictions from Dec. 23 – Jan. 5, remaining work to complete the project will take place during daytime hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. This will be a single-lane closure on Farrington Highway; closure will be in the direction of work.

Please note this work excludes the Christmas and New Year holidays. Remaining aspects of project completion include deck grooving, the installation of mauka bridge rail, traffic loop detectors (an in-ground sensor used to detect traveling and stopping vehicular traffic), and permanent striping.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas. For weekly road closure updates, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

