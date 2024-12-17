Best Study Spots on Campus

Finals week is officially here! As finals approach, our Zags are hard at work across campus. Looking for the perfect spot to hit the books? Here are some of our current Zags' favorite study spots on campus!

Madison Caro '27 - The Bollier Center for Integrated Science & Engineering

The Bollier Center by the lake is my favorite study spot. Specifically, the second floor by the big windows that overlook the beautiful view that the lake and its surrounding nature has to offer. During the warmer months, I like to sit at the tables that are outside. It is a very peaceful place to study or even just to sit and enjoy the view with a nice, cool breeze.

Analisa Placenti '26 - The Rosauer Center

This semester, I started studying in the Rosauer Center. I had never been in the building before, but I've grown to love it! It feels cozy and comfortable while still being very functional for studying. They even have tables with individual white boards attached which is super helpful for me!

Jace Down '26 - Hill Behind the Bollier Center & Foley Library

My favorite study spot on campus is sitting outside on the hill behind the Bollier Center that overlooks downtown Spokane (sadly, only in the warm months). In the winter, I enjoy the second floor of the library that overlooks Luger Field, a very good people-watching spot! The second floor also remains pretty quiet, so it's easy to get locked in on homework!

Annabel Sallinger '27 - UW-GU Health Partnership Building

My favorite study spot on campus is the Human Physiology building. There are a lot of study rooms with screens and big whiteboards that allow me to organize the information that I am studying. It is also really quiet and there is room to study with friends.

Audrey Kruger '26 - Foley Library

My favorite study spot is the classic Foley Library. I appreciate its three floors, each with different noise levels, allowing me to work with friends on the first floor or focus in complete silence on the third. The library offers many resources, including large whiteboards, printers, the writing/learning center, and spacious tables for group or individual work. It's a cozy yet studious environment that supports all my needs.