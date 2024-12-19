The Award-Winning Psychological Thriller, “Hyde Out” Set to release on December 24, 2024

"Tension mounts between Emily (Arianna Lexus) and her husband Joe (Zach Meiser) in Hyde Out. Arianna Lexus and Zach Meiser deliver powerful, raw performances that capture the dark complexities of their toxic relationship."

Hyde Out, the award-winning thriller, streams Dec 24 on Amazon Prime. A gripping tale of survival, starring Arianna Lexus and directed by Matthew Cichella.

This movie took four years of blood, sweat, and tears. Every challenge mirrored the strength of abuse survivors. Arianna Lexus and I gave everything to bring this powerful message to the world.” — Matthew Cichella

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyde Out, a psychological thriller that has already won over 28 international awards, will soon be available to audiences nationwide. Starting December 24, 2024, the film will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and be offered on demand through major cable and satellite providers, including Xfinity Comcast, Charter, Cox, and DirecTV, reaching over 80 million homes.

Directed by Matthew Cichella, known for the God’s Not Here series and a recipient of 41 international awards, Hyde Out combines suspense, emotional depth, and gripping twists. The film stars Arianna Lexus (God’s Not Here, God’s Not Here II: Trials & Tribulations), whose performance as Emily highlights why she’s earned 44 international accolades.

Set on New Year’s Eve, the story begins with what appears to be a perfect evening but quickly unravels as a couple is taken hostage in their own home. As tensions mount, secrets are revealed, and the fight for survival becomes all-consuming. Lexus’s portrayal of Emily captures the raw, emotional journey of a woman forced to face her fears and summon the strength to endure and survive.

The ensemble cast features:

Zach Meiser (American Horror Story, Red Right Hand)

Lester E. Hart (Chicago Fire)

Cheterra McCray (Innocent Looks)

Lauren Elyse Buckley (Foursome, Magnum P.I.)

John K. Burke (God’s Not Here II: Trials & Tribulations)

Reflecting on the film’s challenging production, director and producer Matthew Cichella shared:

“This movie took four years to make, and every step of the journey was a battle. We faced countless challenges—setbacks, obstacles, and moments where it felt like the odds were stacked against us. But in a way, that struggle mirrored the resilience of survivors of domestic abuse. Just like them, we had to fight through adversity, never giving up, because the message behind this film was too important. Arianna Lexus and I poured our hearts and souls into this project. Her dedication to embodying Emily’s journey and her unwavering commitment to the mission of this film was beyond inspiring. This movie isn’t just a project—it’s a voice for those who have been silenced. That’s why, no matter how hard it got, we pushed forward. Seeing it completed and ready to share with the world is proof that perseverance, passion, and teamwork can break through even the darkest moments.”

Arianna Lexus, who also served as a producer, spoke about her connection to the role:

“This project has been like none other in my life—an incredible labor of love! I threw myself into the role through method acting, pushing past my limits, putting myself into one of the deepest and darkest places emotionally, physically, and psychologically for a role, pulling from my own traumatic experiences in order to capture the raw emotion and authenticity of Emily’s struggle. I barely ate, barely slept, and sacrificed so much for this film! As a survivor myself, it was not just about the performance; it was about standing up and speaking out, giving a voice to those who are suffering every day in silence. I’m so deeply proud of what we’ve achieved with this film! Being able to work on camera as the lead actress and behind the camera as a producer was a monumental task, only achieved alongside our talented writer and director, Matthew Cichella! We overcame so many challenges and truly defied the odds, and I’m just over the moon excited for the entire world to witness the movie magic that we created.”

Hyde Out will be available starting December 24, 2024:

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

On demand through major cable and satellite platforms, reaching over 80 million homes.

HYDE OUT | Official Trailer (2024) | Never Submit Entertainment

