Post-Production Launches for the Highly Anticipated Horror-Comedy 'Marriage Bites'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of horror and comedy can celebrate as post-production officially kicks off for the eagerly awaited film "Marriage Bites." This innovative project is set to deliver a captivating blend of both genres while weaving in contemporary social media themes. Filming took place at the cutting-edge J Spencer Studio in Huntsville, Alabama, and the renowned Thunderdome Studios, located just outside Atlanta.

At the heart of "Marriage Bites" is the story of Martin, played by Joe Komara, and Linda, portrayed by Ashley Hargrove. This young couple faces an unexpected challenge when Martin is bitten by a vampire, turning their already strained marriage upside down. This shocking revelation forces them to confront unsettling truths about their relationship. With a talented ensemble cast and crew, including Hargrove, who serves as both the scriptwriter and assistant director, the film promises a captivating mix of thrills and laughter.

The film is supported by an exceptional crew, including Quinn Gardner as the 1st Assistant Director. Gardner brings extensive experience in various crew roles, from Assistant Director to Production Manager and Location Manager. With aspirations of becoming a First AD on big-budget features and joining the Director's Guild of America (DGA), Gardner has previously contributed to notable projects like "Unsolved Mysteries" and "Golden." The 2nd Assistant Director, Calah Frazier, further enhances the team with an impressive resume that includes work on "Red One," "The Color Purple," and "Naomi."

Primary filming occurred at J Spencer Studio, known for its state-of-the-art facilities and skilled crew, while additional scenes were shot at Thunderdome Studios, a favored location for successful horror films. The combination of these two locations is expected to create a visually striking experience that enhances the film's engaging narrative.

Joe Komara expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of this innovative venture that intertwines horror and comedy in such a clever manner. With our talented team working diligently behind the scenes, I can't wait for audiences to experience the final product."

The narrative of "Marriage Bites" explores the unconventional marriage of Martin and Linda. Their relationship takes a darkly comedic turn when Linda discovers Martin's secret—he is a vampire. As they navigate the complexities of this unexpected revelation, they become entangled in a plot involving social media influencers who exploit their online personas to lure unsuspecting victims.

The film features a diverse array of talented actors, enhancing its appeal. Joe Komara, known for roles in "Falling for the Competition" and "A Perfect Christmas Pairing," brings depth to Martin's character. Ashley Hargrove, recognized for her performances in "Nashville," "Fairwood," and "Unnerving," not only plays Linda but also serves as the scriptwriter and executive producer, allowing her to shape the film's narrative.

Supporting cast members include Darren Ewing, known for his roles in "Troll 2" and "Unaccompanied Minors," who plays Milton, and Ava Connolly, recognized for her performances in "Zero" and "Ragged Heart," taking on the role of Morgan. The film also showcases notable talents such as James Duval, acclaimed for his work in "Hawaii Five-O" and "Gone in 60 Seconds," and Robert LaSardo, who enriches the character of Counselor Doug with his extensive experience from over 170 productions.

In addition to this impressive lineup, "Marriage Bites" features Zachary Vazquez, known for his roles in popular productions like "Baywatch," "Magic Mike XXL," and "The Vampire Diaries." Grayson Thorne Kilpatrick, recognized for impactful roles in "American Horror Story" and Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," adds intensity and depth to the ensemble. Angela Russell Moore, noted for her performance in "Born Again," along with Wynn Reichert, known for his work in "Secretariat," "Masterminds," and "Dark Waters," further enhance the film's compelling cast.

The concept for "Marriage Bites" arose from a desire to explore the horror-comedy genre more comprehensively. Following the completion of a previous project, the filmmakers were inspired to develop a narrative that examines the intricacies of a couple's relationship amidst supernatural chaos. The character of Martin was influenced by a friend's humorous interpretation of vampire lore, leading to the casting of Joe Komara as the ideal choice for the role.

At its core, "Marriage Bites" delves into themes of rediscovery, resilience, and the importance of love and support in overcoming unexpected challenges. Martin's transformation into a vampire sends his life into disarray, compelling Linda to confront her own insecurities while adapting to her husband's new reality.

What truly sets "Marriage Bites" apart is its clever incorporation of social media theories, providing a humorous critique of modern society's obsession with online trends. The film illustrates how characters blindly follow these trends, often leading to absurd and perilous situations, serving as both entertainment and a cautionary tale about discerning truth from fiction in the digital age.

Filming locations were strategically chosen to enhance the film's narrative depth, featuring various settings such as office spaces, morgues, cemeteries, and arcade scenes. The picturesque landscapes of Huntsville, AL, and the versatile Thunderdome Studios outside of Atlanta provide dynamic backdrops for these environments, enriching the film's humorous tone.

Audiences can also look forward to impressive special effects and stunts, thanks to the expertise of SFX artist Tara Merryman and stunt performer Justin Harvey.

The project has garnered support from various sponsors, and the film's soundtrack will be composed by Tony Jenkins, adding another layer of excitement to the production. Public relations for "Marriage Bites" are managed by GTK PR Agency, LLC, ensuring the film receives the attention it deserves as the release date approaches.

For those interested in supporting or investing in this exciting film, inquiries can be directed to marriagebitesmovie@gmail.com, or contributions can be made through PayPal at marriagebitesmovie@gmail.com. Fans can also donate to the "Marriage Bites" Indiegogo campaign

To stay updated on the journey of "Marriage Bites," be sure to follow their IMDb page or their Instagram page. With so much excitement building, "Marriage Bites" is poised to become a must-see film for fans of both horror and comedy alike.

