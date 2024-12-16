Submit Release
FTC, Illinois Attorney General to Announce Major Law Enforcement Action in Chicago Tuesday

The Federal Trade Commission and the Illinois Attorney General will announce a major law enforcement action at 11 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, December 17, at the FTC’s Midwest Region Office in Chicago. Members of the media may attend in person or listen via Zoom (audio only).

WHAT A press conference to announce a major joint law enforcement action between the FTC and Illinois Attorney General
WHEN 11 a.m. Central Time, Tuesday, December 17
WHERE

FTC Midwest Region Office, 230 S. Dearborn Street, Suite 3030, Chicago, IL 60604

An audio-only stream of the event will be available for members of the media here: https://openexc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ut_7LL2XQ1mh5RCNjlH97A
WHO FTC Chair Lina M. Khan and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul will give remarks. They will be joined by FTC Midwest Region Director Jason Adler for a brief Q&A from reporters in the room.

