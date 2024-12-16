New FAA Rule Requires Drug and Alcohol Testing for Foreign Repair Station Employees

Monday, December 16, 2024

WASHINGTON - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a final rule that requires certificated repair stations outside the U.S. to implement a drug and alcohol testing program. The testing applies to workers who perform safety-sensitive maintenance functions on certain air carrier aircraft.

“This is an important step in our safety mission because few countries require testing of aviation maintenance personnel,” said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. “This rule will ensure these employees are held to the equivalent high level of safety standards, regardless of where they are physically located.”

The rule also requires repair stations to ensure their employees receive all necessary anti-drug and alcohol abuse training and send their testing data electronically to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

The FAA proposed the rule in December 2023 and the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 required the agency to implement its provisions.

The rule may affect approximately 977 repair stations in 65 countries.