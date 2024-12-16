Governor Abbott Announces Over $17 Million In Grants To Texas Military Communities

TEXAS, December 16 - December 16, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced over $17 million in grant funding for infrastructure projects in military communities from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program. The grant funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to support military installations in Texas and protect jobs in military communities that may be impacted in any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process.



“America is the land of the free thanks to the brave,” said Governor Abbott. “The U.S. Army Futures Command headquarters and 15 major military installations across our great state are critical to our nation's defense, adding over $151 billion to the Texas economy and supporting more than 677,000 direct and indirect Texas jobs. This $17 million in grant funding will help ensure these Texas military facilities are up-to-date with the latest technology and support their infrastructure. I thank the Texas Military Preparedness Commission for their continued service in support of our military communities and our nation's military as we work with the Texas Legislature to keep our installations mission ready.”



With this second round of FY 2024-2025 grants, Governor Abbott has awarded over $146 million in grants to military communities through the DEAAG program since 2015.



The following entities will receive FY 2024-2025 DEAAG reimbursements:

• City of Copperas Cove: $5 million; Fort Cavazos – Energy Resilience Storage System

• City of Wichita Falls: $1 million; Sheppard Air Force Base – Runway Strobe Light & Control Panel Replacement Project

• Ark-Tex Council of Governments: $5 million; Red River Army Depot – Riverbend Water Resources District (RWRD) Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant

• City of Corpus Christi: $330,000; Corpus Christi Army Depot – Condensate Return Station Replacement

• Tom Green County: $4.8 million; Goodfellow AFB – Defense Access Control Point (DACP)

• City of Corpus Christi: $988,000; Corpus Christi Naval Air Station – Lift Station Modernization



The Texas Military Preparedness Commission (TMPC) in the Office of the Governor advises the Governor and the Texas Legislature on defense and military issues. TMPC’s goal is to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations in Texas. Additionally, the TMPC encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas. The commission is composed of 13 members serving six-year staggered terms, typically representing an installation in their community.