StatsDrone launches affiliate awards 2025

I'm happy to launch these affiliate awards 2025 to recognize some of the best products and services in affiliate marketing as well as some of the people that improve the industry with data standards.” — John Wright

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The StatsDrone Affiliate Awards 2025 has launched and is the inaugural awards created for affiliate marketing in iGaming.The awards were created by StatsDrone to recognize individuals and companies that drive innovation and help iGaming and affiliate marketing advance. These awards will be different than other awards in affiliate marketing. The StatsDrone Affiliate Awards have a few unique categories that aim to recognize more people for their contributions to affiliate marketing.These awards are a continuation of the drive to improve affiliate marketing through the Affiliate BI podcast and the Affiliate BI newsletter The awards will be mainly available for StatsDrone users with a valid subscription to be able to vote for the affiliate manager, affiliate program and affiliate software categories. Everyone else is eligible to nominate including self-nomination to vote for someone in another awards category.Affiliate Awards CategoriesThe following are all the categories of awards and the number of awards given out in brackets.Fave Affiliate Manager [5]Fave Affiliate Program [5]Fave Affiliate Software [3]Data Hero [3]Best Affiliate Dashboard [1]Revenue Optimization [3]Best AI Product [1]Best SEO Agency [1]What makes these awards a little different are some of the categories.There isn’t a single winner for the affiliate manager, affiliate program or affiliate software categories. The idea is that for these results to be helpful, people like to know the collection of either top performers in a category or ones that are recommended.“I’m very happy to do these awards because I want them to mean something to the winners. I also want people to aspire to become more data driven in affiliate marketing and in iGaming. I’d like to see more innovation within our industry and I think these awards could be a starting point to recognizing the people, products and services that drive innovation.”Data Hero AwardThe Data Hero Award is created to put a spotlight on the person that helps their company excel when it comes to data. Data is the future of affiliate marketing and tracking tech is at the core of the industry. We need more data heroes to help organizations be successful and this award is set to help people improve their skills in data analytics and Business Intelligence.Affiliate Software AwardThe category for affiliate software is one that is starting to become popular. The B2B space has become a more important aspect in the iGaming industry and affiliate software is a core element that drives the industry forward.Best Affiliate DashboardThis award is created to inspire all companies to keep innovating the affiliate dashboard. Many dashboards are created once and rarely improved across enterprise software. This award is meant to encourage companies to challenge themselves in making new dashboards and to put a spotlight on some of the best affiliate dashboards that do exist.Revenue Optimization AwardStatsDrone as a product was created out of a desire to help affiliates with revenue optimization as well as with revenue leak. This award simply puts a spotlight on the companies that help affiliate marketers and operators either increase revenue or to save money by reducing losses. For tools that affect operators, this has an impact on affiliates as the more successful an operator can be, the more likely they’ll not go out of business which has a negative impact on affiliates in the loss of recurring revenue.Award SponsorThere will be a single award sponsor and the money raised will go towards responsible gambling charities and will be chosen by BetBlocker.org Awards RulesThe awards nomination and voting will be live from December 16th, 2024 and run until January 31st, 2025. The awards will get a collection of judges to help with the awards for categories of data hero, best affiliate dashboard, revenue optimization, best AI product and best SEO agency.

