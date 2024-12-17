Dr. Steven J. Allen Joins National Legal and Policy Center as Senior Fellow

Promoting ethics in public life through research, investigation, education, and legal action Dr. Steven J. Allen

Veteran Journalist and Conservative Strategist Joins NLPC to Advance Government Accountability and Ethical Reform

Allen's impressive career as an investigative journalist and activist positions him perfectly to further NLPC’s mission of holding the powerful accountable” — Peter Flaherty

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peter Flaherty, Chairman of National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) announced today that Dr. Steven J. Allen, a distinguished journalist, researcher, and veteran political strategist, has joined the organization as a Senior Fellow. Dr. Allen will advance NLPC’s mission of promoting ethics in government and public life through rigorous research and exposing corruption, corporate misconduct, and philanthropic abuses.“Dr. Allen brings a lifetime of dedication to the cause of government accountability and ethical conduct. His impressive career as an investigative journalist and activist positions him perfectly to further NLPC’s mission of holding the powerful accountable,” stated Peter Flaherty. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”Dr. Allen has spent more than five decades writing about government and public policy, beginning his career as a teenage journalist and rising to become a respected voice in conservative circles.Reflecting on his new role, Dr. Allen stated, “I am honored to join NLPC and contribute to its vital work of uncovering corruption and defending the principles of accountability and transparency in public life. Throughout my career, I’ve sought to shine a light on wrongdoing, and I look forward to continuing that effort with this outstanding organization.”Dr. Allen’s career spans political journalism, campaign strategy, and policy analysis. He has served as a press secretary on Capitol Hill, edited numerous publications, and advised conservative leaders, including President Ronald Reagan and Newt Gingrich. His contributions to the conservative movement and insights into government ethics have made him a trusted authority on issues ranging from biodefense to corporate governance.At NLPC, Dr. Allen will leverage his extensive background to expand the organization’s investigative research and further its commitment to promoting integrity in government and public institutions.Founded in 1991, the National Legal and Policy Center promotes ethics in public life through research, investigation, education and legal action.###Please visit http://www.nlpc.org For more information or to schedule an interview with Peter Flaherty or Paul Kamenar, contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or drene@nlpc.org.

