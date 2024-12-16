Español

If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines, the best person to ask is a health care professional, like your doctor.

Bottom Line: Blood donated by individuals who have received an FDA-approved/authorized COVID-19 vaccine and meet all required eligibility criteria for blood donation is safe for transfusion.

Fact: Information about ingredients in the COVID-19 vaccines is available on public websites. FDA-approved and authorized COVID-19 vaccines do not contain microchips, pesticides, or any type of metal.

More Information: Information about the ingredients in FDA-approved and authorized vaccines COVID-19 vaccines is publicly available.

For the vaccines that are authorized for emergency use (referred to as emergency use authorization or EUA), the ingredients are included in the Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers and also the Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers under the question "What are the ingredients in this vaccine?”:

For the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines, the ingredients are included in the Prescribing Information for healthcare providers and in the Information for Recipients and Caregivers for vaccine recipients. Vaccine recipients would find this information under the question, “What are the ingredients in this vaccine?”:

Spikevax (COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA) – see the Prescribing Information and Information for Recipients and Caregivers

Comirnaty (COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA) – see the Prescribing Information and Information for Recipients and Caregivers

Bottom Line: As with all FDA-approved vaccines, all of the FDA-approved and authorized COVID-19 vaccines contain ingredients needed to ensure their safety and effectiveness and help protect you from serious outcomes of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death. None of the COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips, pesticides or metals.