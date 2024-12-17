Bull moose shot and left to waste along Zaza Road near Lewiston

Submit Release
Idaho Fish and Game enforcement officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect of a shot and wasted bull moose that was reported on December 1st, 2024 near Lewiston, Idaho. The moose was shot with a rifle along Zaza Road on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area, south of Larabee Road. The moose was likely shot on or about November 29th. Any tips or information can be provided by calling the Idaho Citizen’s Against Poaching Hotline, 1-800-632-5999 or Conservation Officer John McLain 208-827-1488. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward. 

