Hunter, bowhunter, and wolf trapper education classes coming up in the Southeast Region

Don’t wait until the controlled hunt application period or fall hunting seasons get here to register for a hunter education class. Now, is the time to enroll in one of Idaho Fish and Game’s upcoming certification classes in the Southeast Region while seats are still available. And, if you are looking for a wolf trapper certification class, we have that, too!

Pocatello

Bowhunter Education, March 15, 4 – 8 p.m.

Hunter Education, March 17 - 21, 6 – 9 p.m.

Wolf Trapper Education, April 5, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Hunter Education, April 14 – 17, 6 – 9 p.m.

Hunter and Bowhunter Education combo class, May 5 – 9, 6 – 9 p.m.

Hunter Education, May 12 – 15, 5 – 9 p.m.

Malad

Hunter Education, March 24 - 27, 6 – 9 p.m.

Grace

Hunter Education, March 24 – 28, 6 – 9 p.m., March 29, 9 a.m. – noon

Preston

Hunter Education, April 7 – 10, 6 – 9 p.m.

To verify times and locations for these classes, to see a full list of courses being offered statewide, or to register for a class, check out Hunter Education Programs | Idaho Fish and Game.

Can’t find a class to fit your schedule? Both Hunter and Bowhunter Education are offered online as a convenient option!

Idaho hunters born on or after January 1, 1975, must either complete a hunter education course to purchase a hunting license, or show proof of a previously held license in Idaho or another state. Hunters need bowhunter education to buy an archery-only permit in Idaho if they are a first-time bowhunter. Anyone intending to trap wolves in Idaho must attend wolf trapper education prior to buying wolf trapping tags. And, anyone intending to trap wolves that did NOT hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take BOTH trapper and wolf-trapper education.