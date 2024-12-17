310th Space Wing reservists transition to U.S. Space Force active duty

U.S. Space Command announced the selection of 252 Air Force Reserve Airmen for transfer to the active-duty U.S. Space Force last week under the Space Force Personnel Management Act (SFPMA), with 201 of the selectees hailing from the 310th Space Wing.

These selections, part of a competitive process spanning two boards, represent a significant moment for the wing and its Airmen.

“Our personnel’s selection is a testament to their professionalism, expertise, and dedication to advancing space operations,” said Col. Adam Fisher, 310th Space Wing commander. “I’m incredibly proud of the men and women who stepped forward to embrace this opportunity to serve in the nation’s newest military branch.”

Out of 449 qualified applicants considered during both boards, 201 were selected from the 310th Space Wing, while 54 members were deferred to the third, and final, board for future consideration. These 54 reservists will compete alongside 70 new applicants for approximately 50 remaining positions next month.

“As you can imagine, the selections and deferments represent a significant emotional event in the lives of every Airman in the wing, and the relatively small number of remaining opportunities further compounds angst,” Fisher said. “To those who were deferred, I ask you to keep the faith. You remain critical to the mission, and the Air Force Reserve has you, and you have a home.”

The USSF transfer boards prioritized Air Guard Reserve Space Operators in these initial rounds, aligning with the service’s need to build and sustain key career fields.

“This was a deliberate process to assess and strengthen career field health,” said Fisher. “The competition has been fierce, with 449 applicants for 300 positions thus far, and 271 applicants competing for 50 positions in the next board.”

This transition is part of the Department of the Air Force’s wider initiative to reoptimize for the great power competition, ensuring supremacy in space operations. Unlike other military branches with separate active-duty and Reserve components, the USSF will operate as a single component, offering Guardians flexible full- and part-time career opportunities.

“For some time now, I’ve spoken about needing to build a modern personnel management system—one that can retain the crucial skillsets of our Guardians without forcing them to make permanent career choices when life gets complicated,” said U.S. Space Force Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, chief of Space Operations Command. “We strip away the bureaucracy, break down the barriers, and what you’re left with is career flexibility.”