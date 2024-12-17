Work on SR 500 pedestrian overcrossing in Vancouver freezes for winter

No access until project is completed in the spring; free shuttle available

VANCOUVER – Winter is coming, and construction work on the State Route 500 pedestrian overcrossing project will be taking a pause.

Before work stopped for the winter, Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews set bridge girders for the future overcrossing. The bridge girders are large, horizontal beams that create the surface of the bridge deck and hold up the weight of everything on it, including pedestrians. Ramps were added to curbs to improve access and sidewalks leading to SR 500 along the nearby cross streets were also completed.

Travelers may see workers doing landscaping during the winter break, but traffic won't be affected in the work zone.

Crews will finish the remaining work in spring 2025, once the weather improves. They will pave the walkway leading up to the bridge, the deck overlay and sections of SR 500. The final steps of the project include painting the bridge, adding roadway striping and installing bridge fencing along each side of the bridge for safety over the highway.

WSDOT will turn on the new flashing beacons and push buttons on Northeast Stapleton Road and on Northeast 54th Avenue after final striping is finished in the spring. The flashing beacons, activated by pressing a button, are warning lights at crosswalks that alert drivers to stop or slow down.

When the project is complete, the new bridge will make it easier for people who walk, bike or roll to cross SR 500 at Northeast Stapleton Road and Northeast 54th Avenue. The project was designed using community feedback to serve the needs of pedestrians and bicyclists and will meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

In 2018, WSDOT removed the traffic signal along SR 500 at Northeast Stapleton Road and Northeast 54th Avenue to improve safety and reduce rear-end collisions, but the change made it more difficult for people to cross the highway safely. For the past six years, people getting around on foot, by bike or using mobility devices had to take a much longer route to cross.

“We’re excited to return to this intersection and restore this important connection”, said WSDOT Project Engineer Susan Fell. “Thank you for your patience as we pause for better weather. Once completed, this new structure will better serve everyone needing to cross the highway.”

While construction is paused for the winter, the pedestrian overcrossing will remain closed. Signs will be in place to inform the public of the closure and temporary fencing to prevent access during construction. People who walk, bike and roll can use a free and on-demand shuttle service provided in partnership with C-TRAN to cross the highway. Call 360-695-0123 to book a ride.

This $8.7 million project is expected to be finished by summer 2025. The work is being done by Cascade Bridge LLC.