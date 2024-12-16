New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces November 2024 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the November 2024 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $223.9 million for November 2024, reflecting an increase of 4.2% when compared to $214.9 million reported in November 2023. Year-to-date Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $2.59 billion, which is a decrease of 1.1% compared to the year-to-date Casino Win for November 2023. The Monthly Gross Revenue Reports are posted on the Division’s website at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-gross-revenue-reports/

Internet Gaming Win:

For the month of November 2024, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $214.0 million, reflecting growth of 24.7% when compared to $171.6 million reported in November 2023. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $2.16 billion, reflecting growth of 23.8% when compared to $1.74 billion for the prior year-to-date period. The Monthly Internet Gross Revenue Reports for November 2024 are posted on the Division’s website at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-internet-gross-revenue-reports/

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $119.0 million for November 2024, reflecting a 24.1% increase when compared to $95.9 million reported in November 2023. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $1.03 billion for the year-to-date period, reflecting a 15.0% increase when compared to $897.2 million reported in the prior year-to-date period. The Monthly Sports Wagering Revenue Tax Returns for November 2024 are posted on the Division’s website at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-sports-wagering-revenue-reports/

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $556.9 million for November 2024, reflecting a 15.4% increase from $482.4 million reported in November 2023. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $5.78 billion, reflecting a 9.9% increase from $5.26 billion reported in the prior year-to-date period.

