James Jones Releases Gripping Memoir, Venom and Valor

A White House Physician Assistant's Battle for Survival in the Amazon

SAN ANTONIO , TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed medical professional and author James Jones proudly announces the release of his memoir, Venom and Valor: A White House Physician Assistant's Battle for Survival in the Amazon. Now available, this extraordinary work takes readers on a journey of resilience, perseverance, and the enduring power of family bonds.In Venom and Valor, Jones recounts his life story with unflinching honesty, taking readers from a childhood shaped by poverty and an alcoholic father to his ascension as a White House Physician Assistant. Along the way, he navigates profound challenges, relying on inner strength and the love of his devoted wife to overcome life’s hardships. The memoir also delves into Jones’s gripping experiences in the Amazon, where survival demanded equal parts courage and fortitude.This powerful memoir explores universal themes of determination, love, and redemption, offering readers an inspiring narrative that resonates far beyond the personal story of one man. With vivid storytelling and heartfelt reflections, Venom and Valor serves as a beacon of hope for anyone facing life’s adversities, reminding readers of the transformative impact of perseverance and unwavering support from loved ones.Venom and Valor: A White House Physician Assistant's Battle for Survival in the Amazon is now available in print and digital formats through major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, etc...About the Author:James Jones is a seasoned medical professional and former White House Physician Assistant whose life journey is marked by resilience, service, and an unwavering commitment to family. With Venom and Valor, Jones offers readers a candid look at the experiences that shaped him.Book Link: https://amzn.eu/d/dyzsMi4

