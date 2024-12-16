Submit Release
Supreme Court affirms and also disapproves Court of Appeal decision in wobbler case

In People v. Superior Court (Mitchell), the Supreme Court yesterday held that a superior court exceeded its jurisdiction in reducing a charged felony to a misdemeanor after a preliminary hearing and before sentencing. It also ruled that the prosecution can challenge such a reduction only by a discretionary writ petition, not an appeal, and it offers guidance for writ practice.

