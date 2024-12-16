Carper Statement on Permitting Reform

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, today released the following statement on permitting reform:

“I have pushed for permitting reform throughout this Congress and had high hopes of landing a strong, bipartisan deal before the end of the year. Democrats offered meaningful NEPA reforms, sought by Republicans, that would shorten project timelines and increase regulatory certainty so that we can build faster in America. This includes clean energy projects that will help connect nearly two billion kilowatts of renewable energy to the grid. That’s almost double the amount of energy capacity we have today. Unfortunately, instead of taking real policy wins, House Republicans let their perfect be the enemy of the good. I’m extremely disappointed that House Republicans walked away from this opportunity.”

