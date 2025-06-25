Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,867 in the last 365 days.

Chairman Capito Releases Updated EPW Budget Reconciliation Text

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, released updated legislative text within the EPW Committee’s jurisdiction to be considered as part of Senate Republicans’ budget reconciliation bill.

“Our budget reconciliation title through the EPW Committee accomplishes what we pledged to do – stop Democrats’ natural gas tax and rescind unobligated dollars from the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, as well as a full repeal of the wasteful Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. Senate Republicans continue to move towards passage of this package that will help enact President Trump’s agenda,” Chairman Capito said

  • Click HERE to view text.
  • Click HERE to view a section-by-section.
  • Click HERE to view a one-pager.

 

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chairman Capito Releases Updated EPW Budget Reconciliation Text

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more