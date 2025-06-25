Chairman Capito Releases Updated EPW Budget Reconciliation Text
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, released updated legislative text within the EPW Committee’s jurisdiction to be considered as part of Senate Republicans’ budget reconciliation bill.
“Our budget reconciliation title through the EPW Committee accomplishes what we pledged to do – stop Democrats’ natural gas tax and rescind unobligated dollars from the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, as well as a full repeal of the wasteful Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. Senate Republicans continue to move towards passage of this package that will help enact President Trump’s agenda,” Chairman Capito said.
