The Virtual Foundry Makes Metal 3D Printing Accessible with Universal Expansion and Bambu Lab Distribution agreement

The Virtual Foundry Makes Metal 3D Printing Accessible to All with New Universal Expansion Capability and Bambu Lab Distribution Agreement.

We're incredibly excited to empower anyone with a filament-based 3D printer to explore the world of metal printing.” — Bradley Woods, Founder/CEO

STOUGHTON, WI, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Virtual Foundry (TVF), a pioneer in metal 3D printing filaments, is breaking down barriers to metal 3D printing with the launch of its Universal Metal Expansion System, enabling users to transform virtually any filament-based 3D printer into a metal printing powerhouse. This innovative technology, combined with a new distribution agreement with Bambu Lab, a leading manufacturer of high-speed 3D printers, makes TVF a comprehensive source for accessible and affordable Metal 3D Printing solutions."We're incredibly excited to empower anyone with a filament-based 3D printer to explore the world of metal printing," says Bradley Woods, Founder and CEO at The Virtual Foundry. "Our Universal Metal Expansion Kit, coupled with the availability of ultra fast, low cost, high-quality Bambu Lab printers through TVF, provides a seamless and cost-effective pathway for anyone to create high-quality metal parts."The Virtual Foundry's Universal Metal Expansion Strategy features:- Universal Compatibility: Designed to work with most existing filament-based 3D printers.- Easy Integration: Simple setup and integration process for a hassle-free transition to metal printing.- Comprehensive Solution: Includes all necessary components and instructions for printing with TVF's Filamet™ filaments.Benefits of Choosing The Virtual Foundry:- One-Stop Shop: Access to both high-quality metal filaments and compatible 3D printers.- Unmatched Expertise: Benefit from TVF's extensive knowledge and support in metal 3D printing.- Expanded Creative Potential: Unlock the ability to create complex metal parts with incredible detail and precision.With this expanded offering, The Virtual Foundry is empowering businesses, engineers, and makers to embrace the future of additive manufacturing.About The Virtual Foundry:The Virtual Foundry is a leading provider of high-quality metal filaments for 3D printing. Their innovative Filamet™ technology allows users to create real metal parts with incredible precision and detail.About Bambu Lab:Bambu Lab is a leading manufacturer of high-speed 3D printers known for their user-friendly design and advanced features.Contact:info@thevirtualfoundry.com

