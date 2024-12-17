The International Baccalaureate Announces Increase in Students Receiving November Examination Results

International Baccalaureate Organization Olli-Pekka Heinonen - Director General, International Baccalaureate Organization

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Baccalaureate announced that 156 students in the United States and 21,894 students worldwide received their Diploma Program (DP) and Career-related Program (CP) results from the November 2024 examination session. The U.S. results, combined with the global examination results, mark a 7.4% increase in the number of students receiving DP and CP results from last year.With a global average DP score for the November 2024 session of 29.2 points, today’s IB graduates join a community of more than 2.3 million alumni and lifelong learners across 156 countries worldwide.The completion of the CP and DP programs is a major milestone for learners. Throughout the DP and CP two-year learning journey students acquire the knowledge and skills to personally and professionally thrive and make a difference in the world.Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of the International Baccalaureate, said: “It has been an especially trying year for young learners around the world, but these results demonstrate how they have committed themselves to achieving despite it all. I am proud to know that such a talented and accomplished cohort of students will be going on to help build the more peaceful world that we hope to achieve through the IB.”As of May 2023, the IB decided to discontinue the publication of data highlighting the number of IB students achieving the highest top mark (45 data points), to discourage the use of assessment results for comparisons among students, schools, or communities.IB students and World Schools are diverse and have varying contexts, socioeconomic positions, and cohort sizes. Additionally, IB students’ individual achievements go far beyond their assessment scores. The IB is equally proud of all students and the accomplishments they achieve during their two-year DP or CP journey.For the November 2024 examination session, DP and CP students completed all assessment components for each subject and the IB awarded grades using all components, coursework and examinations.The Diploma Program (DP) gives students world-class preparation for university and a lifetime of opportunity. It is a comprehensive inquiry-based education that puts students in control of their learning, so they can develop superior academic ability, confidence, critical-thinking and language skills. This rigorous framework is recognized and respected by the world’s leading universities and aims to support the whole student to flourish physically, intellectually, emotionally and ethically.The Career-related Program(CP) is specifically designed for students aged 16–19 who wish to engage in career-related learning, while also continuing to gain lifelong skills such as confidence, social responsibility and a sense of purpose. The CP is an innovative blend of academic study and career development that incorporates the vision and educational principles of the IB into a unique program.###For more information, please contact media@ibo.orgAbout the IBFounded in 1968, the International Baccalaureate (IB) pioneered a movement of international education and now offers four high quality, challenging educational programs to students aged 3-19. The IB gives students distinct advantages by providing strong foundations, critical thinking skills, and proficiency for solving complex problems while encouraging diversity, curiosity, and a healthy appetite for learning and excellence. In a world where asking the right questions is as important as discovering answers, the IB champions critical thinking and flexibility in study by crossing disciplinary, cultural, and national boundaries. Supported by world-class educators and coordinators, the IB currently engages with more than two million students in more than 5,900 schools across more than 160 countries. To find out more, please visit https://www.ibo.org/ Dear IB students, educators, and school leaders,It is with immense pride and gratitude that I extend congratulations to all of you for your exceptional accomplishments this year. You have shown resilience, determination, and an unwavering commitment to excellence and rigor in your academic journey. The release of examination results marks not just the end of a chapter, but the beginning of exciting new opportunities which we celebrate with great joy.The success you have achieved through completion of your examinations is a reflection of your dedication to the values that the International Baccalaureate holds dear—curiosity, critical thinking, and global mindedness. You have worked tirelessly, and today you stand as accomplished individuals ready to face the future with confidence, to build a better, more peaceful world for us all.We recognize this journey would not have been possible without the unwavering support of your educators, school leaders, and families. Their encouragement, guidance, and belief in your potential have helped you reach this milestone, and for that, we are deeply grateful. It is through their support and the strength of the IB community that you have gained not only knowledge but the skills and values to thrive in an interconnected, ever-changing world.I encourage you to take a moment of pause to reflect on your growth and achievements. You have proven that you are capable of so much, and the road ahead is filled with endless possibilities. You have earned every success, and I hope you feel proud of all that you have accomplished – regardless of examination scores or accolades.Congratulations to each and every one of you. Your achievements bring hope and optimism to all of us, reminding us of the power of education to shape a brighter, more peaceful future.Sincerely,Olli-Pekka HeinonenIB Director General

