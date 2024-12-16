Shapiro-Davis Administration Opens Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program to Support and Empower Small Businesses Across Pennsylvania

Eligible educational institutions, community-based nonprofits, and economic development organizations can apply for funding through January 22, 2025, to develop Business Assistance Service Centers that will provide technical assistance and support services to help businesses grow and thrive.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s bipartisan 2024-25 budget includes funding for small, diverse businesses that have historically been denied access to social or economic opportunity, including minority-owned businesses, through the Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program.

Pittsburgh, PA – Today, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program is open and accepting funding applications from established nonprofits, economic development organizations, and educational institutions to create Business Assistance Service Centers across Pennsylvania to support and empower our small, diverse businesses. Applications will be accepted through January 22, 2025.

Since day one, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have advocated to open new doors of opportunity for minority-owned businesses across the Commonwealth. The Governor’s bipartisan 2024-25 budget includes funding for the Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program to support a variety of historically disadvantaged businesses, including minority-owned businesses, all across the Commonwealth.

“I’ve advocated for this funding because when small businesses succeed, they create opportunity for Pennsylvanians all across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “My Administration and I are committed to breaking down barriers to progress and helping historically disadvantaged business owners and entrepreneurs build generational wealth. Pennsylvania is open for business and we’re making sure small, diverse businesses have the support they need to achieve their dreams and grow our economy.”

The Business Assistance Service Centers that will be created through the Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program will provide technical assistance and business support services to increase access to capital, promote economic empowerment, and boost the number of diverse small businesses.

“When we invest in minority communities and help historically disadvantaged businesses in those neighborhoods, we’re not just supporting job creation — we’re building ladders of opportunity,” said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. “The Shapiro-Davis Administration will never leave any community behind.”

The Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program will use a competitive application process to determine funding awards to at least one eligible organization in each region of the Commonwealth. Educational institutions, community-based nonprofit organizations, and nonprofit economic development organizations with established experience and expertise in business and economic development are eligible to apply for funding.

“The Shapiro-Davis Administration is committed to making sure that every entrepreneur and small business across our Commonwealth has the same opportunities for success,” said Secretary Rick Siger. “The Commonwealth must support our small, minority-owned businesses because when they succeed, our communities thrive and Pennsylvania’s economy grows.”

“When we created the Historically Disadvantaged Business Program four years ago, we believed that our investments should be a reflection of our priorities,” said Senator Vincent Hughes, Senate Democratic Appropriations Chair. “When we give someone the support or tools needed to open a barber shop or take over a vacant store front in the neighborhood, it matters to everyone that small business is serving. Since its inception the Historically Disadvantaged Business Program has gotten real resources to businesses who are often neglected by more traditional programs. I’m glad this support for these businesses will continue.”

Eligible organizations will be able to apply for additional Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program funding in Spring 2025 to create local micro grant programs to assist historically disadvantaged businesses further with start-up and other costs, or to grow or expand their businesses.

Application guidelines are available online.

The 2024-25 bipartisan budget delivers on the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically. In addition to the $20 million for the Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program, it also includes:

$500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program

for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth

for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of The Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania

Read more about Pennsylvania’s first Economic Development Strategy in two decades and how Governor Shapiro’s budget will create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

For more information about the Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program and DCED, visit the DCED website

